Slice Expands to 9 Additional States with AM Best A++ Small Business Insurance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform and products to protect small businesses, is live with their Excess & Surplus (E&S) specialty market small business insurance product in nine additional states. This Contractors General Liability product is backed by Philadelphia Insurance (PHLY) and is AM Best A++ rated. Agents in Alabama, Arizona, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin in addition to Florida, Missouri and Mississippi, can now quote and bind Contractors General Liability in minutes, all online.





Slice remains the only fully automated digital platform for non-admitted lines. Policies that can take weeks or months through traditional digital platforms can be bound and issued in minutes with a credit card and no need to speak to an underwriter. Slice’s trained agent concierge will guide agents through the process of quickly placing business. The Slice platform also guides agents through classification of risk using the capabilities of Slice Mind, a data science component that has been trained over multiple years.

The Slice small business products cover 65+ types of difficult to place businesses and new businesses without the need for a deductible or self insured retention. The products align well to Slice’s mission to protect small businesses and to fill the growing protection gap.

“Our goal is to protect small businesses and we are proud to offer such a high quality product that provides comprehensive protection for small businesses that traditionally have a difficult time getting quality coverage,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “These 12 states cover a broad geographic area, where Contractors General Liability needs for hard to place classes are high. We will be expanding quickly to cover most of the country,” added Tim.

Slice distributes small business insurance, including two Contractors General Liability products and Workers’ Compensation, through some of the largest wholesale and MGAs partners. For more information or access, visit https://slice.is/.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

