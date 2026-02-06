Sleeper Launches Prediction Markets, Powered by Kalshi

Sleeper’s 10 million users will gain access to trade prediction markets directly in-app

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, today announced an integration with sports app Sleeper to bring prediction markets directly to its platform. Sleeper’s 10 million users will now be able to trade prediction markets on sports, with an expanding selection of additional real-world event markets coming soon.

For Kalshi, the Sleeper integration represents a continuation of the company’s distribution strategy, powering prediction markets across apps such as Robinhood, Coinbase, PrizePicks, and more. Prediction market demand has soared recently, with annualized volume on Kalshi crossing $115 billion. Sunday’s pro football championship market alone is projected to cross $800 million in trading volume.

“Sleeper is a premier product with a highly engaged userbase,” said Alex Cuoci, Chief of Staff at Kalshi. “Continuing our brokerage expansion is a key part of Kalshi's vision for the coming years, and we're thrilled to have Sleeper join us in time for the Super Bowl.”

For Sleeper, the partnership marks a major step in expanding how fans interact on the platform with sports and the games they love. By integrating Kalshi’s prediction markets directly into the Sleeper app, users can participate in a new kind of experience alongside Sleeper’s fan-favorite fantasy leagues, social features, and its daily fantasy sports Picks product.

“This is an exciting next step for Sleeper, and a natural extension of our mission to build the most engaging experience for our users,” said Eric Kim, Head of Operations at Sleeper. “Partnering with Kalshi gives us the opportunity to bring prediction markets directly into the place where millions of fans already come together around sports.”

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, award shows, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.

About Sleeper

Sleeper is a sports app built for the next generation of fans, combining scores, news, chat, fantasy, daily fantasy, and now real-money prediction markets into a single experience. Known for its best-in-class design and built-in communication tools, Sleeper has become the fastest organically growing fantasy platform in the world, earning some of the highest levels of engagement per user in the industry. With more than 10 million users, Sleeper brings people together around sports by blending community, content, and real-time data into one digital playground for fans and their friends. To learn more, visit www.sleeper.com.

