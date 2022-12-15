SLED Leaders Find Roadmap for 2023 Success in Groundbreaking Report From NuHarbor Security

COLCHESTER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NuHarbor–Trends like accelerated adoption of cloud services, new emphasis on zero trust architecture, and remote enablement aren’t limited to the private sector. These innovations are also critically important to state and local governments and higher education (SLED) institutions that the American population counts on for vital functions and reliable services.

NuHarbor Security, the industry’s most trusted managed security provider to the SLED community, has released the first Cybersecurity Priorities Report (CPR) created by, and for, SLED IT and security leaders. This assessment of the threat and solution landscape gives voice to an underserved sector, surveying senior leaders, analysts, and experts to identify trends and successes that are defining a new generation of cybersecurity visionaries within the SLED community.

“The SLED community serves a volume of end users that outpaces any private corporation and is incredibly cooperative and collaborative, in part because it drives improvement while being challenged by time-constrained budgets and election cycles,” said Justin Fimlaid, CEO and Founder at NuHarbor Security. “Our first annual SLED CPR is meant to inspire, support, justify, and inform the efforts of leaders in this community, so we can help improve the security posture of the overall SLED community. Our findings clearly show there are leaders in SLED who make decisions the private sector can learn from.”

This report leverages current and critical data to highlight the threats, issues, and challenges SLED organizations have found, underscoring strategies that will serve them well in 2023. It combines observations from NuHarbor’s team with data gathered from three other cybersecurity leaders: Splunk, Zscaler, and Veracode. The report factors in questions, observable changes in the market, and feedback from institutions that aim to set a model of collaboration for others.

“In Massachusetts, we’re fortunate to have an administration that has made security a priority, creating an executive branch secretariat for technology and security back in 2017,” said Sean Hughes, Assistant Secretary for Technology, Security, and Operations for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. “Our legislature understands and has supported the creation and evolution of our security program. It’s been a great partnership across the board, and it takes all of it to get something like this accomplished.”

The CPR illuminates three common areas of effort among successful SLED leaders — the effect of remote work and the pandemic on adoption of zero trust architectures, increased collaboration with other teams for mutual advancement, and innovations in understanding and improving the major challenges of application security — as well as other practical strategies SLED organizations can adopt.

Read the full report for complete findings.

