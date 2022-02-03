Home Business Wire Skyworks Appoints Suzanne McBride to its Board of Directors
Skyworks Appoints Suzanne McBride to its Board of Directors

Seasoned Telecommunications Executive Brings Extensive Technology, Strategy and Operations Expertise

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SWKS #5G–Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that the company has appointed Suzanne “Suzi” E. McBride to its board of directors. McBride currently serves as chief operations officer for Iridium Communications, a publicly traded operator of a global satellite communications network. Her previous experience includes a series of increasingly senior roles in technology and operations with Motorola, General Dynamics, OneWeb and Iridium.

“Suzi’s 25 years of experience in wireless technologies will be a great asset to our board of directors,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, CEO and president of Skyworks. “We look forward to leveraging her skills and insights as Skyworks delivers on its vision of connecting everyone and everything, all the time.”

“I am honored to join Skyworks’ board of directors and utilize my industry expertise to help propel the company’s growth,” said McBride. “During this time of increasing demand for ubiquitous connectivity, Skyworks is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the expansion of 5G and other wireless technologies.”

McBride, 53, currently serves on the board of directors of Iridium Communications and Descartes Labs, a privately held geospatial intelligence platform. She graduated from Columbia University and Claremont McKenna College with bachelor’s degrees in industrial engineering and management engineering, respectively. She also received a master’s in business administration from the University of Tennessee.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

