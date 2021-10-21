Home Business Wire SkyWater Technology to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology, (NASDAQ: SKYT) today announced that it intends to report third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results for the period ended October 3, 2021 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The following morning, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.

SkyWater Technology Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page, https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and advanced packaging solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SKYT-IR

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact:

Heather Davis | investor@skywatertechnology.com

SkyWater Media Contact:

Lauri Julian | 949.280.5602 | media@skywatertechnology.com

