SkyWater Technology to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SKYT #madeintheusaSkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that it intends to report first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended April 3, 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The same afternoon, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.

SkyWater Technology First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Webcast

When: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. CDT (4:30 p.m. EDT)

Live Webcast: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service℠ model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production, and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes, and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit www.skywatertechnology.com/.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | media@skywatertechnology.com

