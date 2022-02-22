SkyWater Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

2021 Record Revenue of $162.8 Million

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, ended January 2, 2022.

Record annual revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $162.8 million. Quarterly revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $38.5 million.

Annual net loss to shareholders of $50.7 million, or (31)% of revenue. Quarterly net loss to shareholders of $27.0 million, or (70)% of revenue, includes a $13.4 million one-time inventory write-down.

Annual adjusted EBITDA of $(2.6) million, or (1.6)% of revenue. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $(4.9) million, or (12.6)% of revenue.

“SkyWater made great progress this year toward our vision of accelerating the path from ideation to commercialization in the semiconductor industry,” said SkyWater President and CEO Thomas Sonderman. “SkyWater continued to make important advancements on our long-term strategic platforms. Our radiation hardened technology recently achieved a critical qualification milestone and we made significant progress in power management with the introduction of our highly differentiated high-speed switching power MOSFET technology. We remain convinced that SkyWater’s unique model for timely and efficient technology realization is ideally positioned to drive increased shareholder value as our nation commits to enhancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing.”

Sonderman concluded, “Fourth quarter revenue grew 15% year-over-year, excluding the extra operating week in Q4 2020 and tool revenue. Labor market inflation and supply chain challenges persisted throughout the quarter, and we expect to continue to navigate these constraints, while investing strategically for growth. In 2022, we expect revenue growth near our long-term growth target of 25% and gross margin expansion. This is supported by our 2021 pipeline growth, new and expected program wins, and the expected movement of our radiation hardened technology to the productization phase.”

Recent Business Updates:

Won nine new Advanced Technology Services programs in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Achieved a critical radiation hardened (rad-hard) technology qualification milestone.

Established presence in Indiana at WestGate@Crane Technology Park, adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) as part of the company’s rad-hard technology roadmap.

Introduced a breakthrough silicon power MOSFET device with Applied Novel Devices, Inc. (AND) enabling improved energy efficiency for power conversion applications.

Continued to make strong progress at the company’s heterogeneous integration fab in Florida including the fabrication of the company’s first full flow interposer within the first year after taking over operations.

Increased activities, a common measure of productivity, in the Minnesota facility by 12% year-over-year led by strong Advanced Technology Services execution.

Continued to amplify the company’s unique capabilities within all levels of government to support our nation’s commitment to invest strategically in domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Announced technology development to rapidly enable the production ramp of nanoscale sensors with NanoDx to enhance and expand accurate, rapid testing for several indications, including COVID-19, traumatic brain injury, sepsis and stroke.

Lauded the U.S. House of Representatives in the passage of the America COMPETES Act, which includes funding of $52 billion for the CHIPS for America Act.

Continued to navigate a dynamic supply chain for substrates, chemicals, and gases as well as inflationary pressures pervasive in the markets.

Achieved AS9100 certification, the standardized quality management system for organizations that design, develop, or provide aviation, space and defense products and services, at Minnesota facility.

Expanded Board of Directors with appointments of independent directors Nancy Fares, Amy Leong and Greg Graves.

Q4 2021 Summary: GAAP In USD millions, except per share data Q4 21 Q4 20 Y/Y Q3 21 Q/Q Advanced Technology Services revenue $24.4 $26.3 (7)% $22.4 9% Wafer Services revenue $14.2 $13.4 5% $12.7 12% Revenue $38.5 $39.8 (3)% $35.0 10% Gross profit (loss) $(16.6) $3.5 (571)% $(1.8) 810% Gross margin (43.1)% 8.9% (5,200) bps (5.2)% (3,790) bps Net loss to shareholders $(27.0) $(12.3) (120)% $(13.9) (95)% Basic loss per share $(0.69) $(0.68) (1)% $(0.36) (92)%

Non-GAAP In USD millions, except per share data Q4 21 Q4 20 Y/Y Q3 21 Q/Q Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $(1.9) $4.8 (139)% $(0.5) 284% Non-GAAP gross margin (4.8)% 12.2% (1,700) bps (1.4)% (340) bps Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders $(11.2) $(11.4) 2% $(11.5) 3% Non-GAAP basic loss per share $(0.28) $(0.63) 56% $(0.29) 3% Adjusted EBITDA $(4.9) $1.3 (478)% $(2.7) (80)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (12.6%) 3.2% (1,580) bps (7.7%) (490) bps

2021 Summary: GAAP In USD millions, except per share data FY21 FY20 Y/Y Advanced Technology Services revenue $111.7 $94.0 19% Wafer Services revenue $51.2 $46.4 10% Revenue $162.8 $140.4 16% Gross profit (loss) $(7.5) $22.7 (133)% Gross margin (4.6)% 16.2% (2,080) bps Net loss to shareholders $(50.7) $(20.6) (146)% Basic loss per share $(1.76) $(1.15) (54)%

Non-GAAP In USD millions, except per share data FY21 FY20 Y/Y Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $9.9 $24.3 (59)% Non-GAAP gross margin 6.1% 17.3% (1,120) bps Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders $(30.0) $(15.8) (90)% Non-GAAP basic loss per share $(1.05) $(0.88) (19)% Adjusted EBITDA $(2.6) $14.4 (118)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1.6%) 10.3% (1,190) bps

Q4 2021 Results:

Revenue: Revenue of $38.5 million decreased 3% year-over-year. Advanced Technology Services revenue of $24.4 million decreased 7% year-over-year due to less non-recurring tool revenue. Advanced Technology Services revenue contains $1.1 million of tool revenue in fourth quarter 2021 and $4.9 million in fourth quarter 2020. Wafer Services revenue of $14.2 million increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by increased revenue from a large customer contract.

Revenue of $38.5 million decreased 3% year-over-year. Advanced Technology Services revenue of $24.4 million decreased 7% year-over-year due to less non-recurring tool revenue. Advanced Technology Services revenue contains $1.1 million of tool revenue in fourth quarter 2021 and $4.9 million in fourth quarter 2020. Wafer Services revenue of $14.2 million increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by increased revenue from a large customer contract. Gross Profit (Loss): GAAP gross loss was $16.6 million, or (43.1)% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $3.5 million, or 8.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP gross loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes a $13.4 million inventory write-down charge for temperature differential sensing wafers. Cost of revenues in fourth quarter of 2021 contained $2.7 million for heterogeneous integration and $1.7 million in depreciation for the radiation hardened facility. Non-GAAP gross loss was $1.9 million, or (4.8)% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $4.8 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross loss was $16.6 million, or (43.1)% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $3.5 million, or 8.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP gross loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes a $13.4 million inventory write-down charge for temperature differential sensing wafers. Cost of revenues in fourth quarter of 2021 contained $2.7 million for heterogeneous integration and $1.7 million in depreciation for the radiation hardened facility. Non-GAAP gross loss was $1.9 million, or (4.8)% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $4.8 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net Loss: GAAP net loss to shareholders of $27.0 million, or $(0.69) per share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $12.3 million, or $(0.68) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $11.2 million, or $(0.28) per share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $11.4 million, or $(0.63) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss to shareholders of $27.0 million, or $(0.69) per share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $12.3 million, or $(0.68) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $11.2 million, or $(0.28) per share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $11.4 million, or $(0.63) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.9) million, or (12.6)% of revenue, compared to $1.3 million or 3.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

: Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.9) million, or (12.6)% of revenue, compared to $1.3 million or 3.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents of $12.9 million compared to $7.4 million from January 3, 2021.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below in the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Investor Webcast

SkyWater will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available online at IR.SkyWaterTechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Results

The Company’s results for the fiscal quarter and year ended January 2, 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to the finalization of the Company’s fourth quarter review and full-year audit and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past, events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information or predictions concerning the Company’s future business, results of operations, financial performance, plans and objectives, competitive position, market trends, and potential growth and market opportunities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “targets,” “projects,” “seeks” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to continue operating our sole semiconductor foundry at full capacity; our ability to appropriately respond to changing technologies on a timely and cost-effective basis; our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; our ability to accurately predict our future revenues for the purpose of appropriately budgeting and adjusting our expenses; our expectations regarding dependence on our largest customers; our ability to diversify our customer base and develop relationships in new markets; the performance and reliability of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to procure tools, materials, and chemicals amid industry-wide supply chain shortages; our ability to control costs, including our operating and capital expenses; the size and growth potential of the markets for our solutions, and our ability to serve and expand our presence in those markets; the level of demand in our customers’ end markets; our ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel in a competitive labor market; adverse litigation judgments, settlements or other litigation-related costs; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs; our ability to raise additional capital or financing; our ability to accurately forecast demand; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our customers, suppliers and workforce; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy; the level and timing of U.S. government program funding; our ability to maintain compliance with certain U.S. government contracting requirements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 (in thousands, except share and



unit data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,917 $ 7,436 Accounts receivable, net 39,381 29,995 Inventories 17,500 27,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,854 11,972 Income tax receivable 745 — Total current assets 74,397 76,572 Property and equipment, net 180,475 178,078 Intangible assets, net 3,891 4,561 Other assets 4,835 3,998 Total assets $ 263,598 $ 263,209 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,021 $ 2,772 Accounts payable 7,637 16,792 Accrued expenses 17,483 25,496 Income taxes payable — 1,710 Current portion of contingent consideration 816 8,904 Deferred revenue – current 20,808 30,653 Total current liabilities 47,765 86,327 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 58,428 69,828 Contingent consideration, less current portion — 1,996 Long-term incentive plan 4,039 3,185 Deferred revenue – long-term 88,094 95,399 Deferred income tax liability, net 995 8,058 Other long-term liabilities 4,350 — Total long-term liabilities 155,906 178,466 Total liabilities 203,671 264,793 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (80,000,000 and zero shares authorized; zero issued and outstanding) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (200,000,000 and zero shares authorized, 39,836,038 and zero shares issued and outstanding) 398 — Additional paid-in capital 115,208 — Class A preferred units (zero and 2,000,000 units authorized; zero issued and outstanding) — — Class B preferred units (zero and 18,000,000 units authorized; zero and 18,000,000 units issued and outstanding) — — Common units (zero and 5,000,000 units authorized; zero and 3,057,344 units issued; zero and 2,107,452 outstanding) — 3,767 Accumulated deficit (54,479 ) (3,783 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit), SkyWater Technology, Inc. 61,127 (16 ) Non-controlling interests (1,200 ) (1,568 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 59,927 (1,584 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 263,598 $ 263,209

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,



2022 January 3,



2021 January 2,



2022 January 3,



2021 (in thousands, except share, unit and per share and unit data) Revenue $ 38,533 $ 39,772 $ 162,848 $ 140,438 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue, before inventory write-down 41,714 36,244 156,878 117,746 Inventory write-down (1) 13,442 — 13,442 — Total cost of revenue 55,156 36,244 170,320 117,746 Gross profit (loss) (16,623 ) 3,528 (7,472 ) 22,692 Research and development 1,228 1,672 8,747 4,208 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,951 6,713 43,595 25,032 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (154 ) 741 (2,710 ) 2,094 Operating loss (27,648 ) (5,598 ) (57,104 ) (8,642 ) Other income (expense): Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness — — 6,453 — Change in fair value of warrant liability — 1,680 — 780 Loss on debt extinguishment — (1,434 ) — (1,434 ) Interest expense (839 ) (1,412 ) (3,542 ) (5,499 ) Total other expense (839 ) (1,166 ) 2,911 (6,153 ) Loss before income taxes (28,487 ) (6,764 ) (54,193 ) (14,795 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,322 ) 4,631 (6,790 ) 4,919 Net loss (26,165 ) (11,395 ) (47,403 ) (19,714 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 871 903 3,293 903 Net loss attributable to SkyWater Technology, Inc. $ (27,036 ) $ (12,298 ) $ (50,696 ) $ (20,617 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted: $ (0.69 ) $ (1.76 ) Net loss per unit attributable to Class B preferred unitholders, basic and diluted: $ (0.68 ) $ (1.15 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share, basic and diluted: 39,324,851 29,038,174 Weighted average units used in computing net loss per Class B preferred unit, basic and diluted: 18,000,000 18,000,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (47,403 ) $ (19,714 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,368 18,866 Inventory write-down (1) 13,442 — Gain on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness (6,453 ) — Foundry services obligation — (3,732 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,012 ) (1,124 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense 621 1,661 Long-term incentive and stock-based compensation 12,533 2,640 Change in fair value of warrant liability — (780 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,710 ) 2,094 Cash paid for contingent consideration in excess of initial valuation (7,374 ) (7,296 ) Deferred income taxes (7,063 ) 2,387 Non-cash revenue related to customer equipment (2,481 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — 1,434 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,387 ) 31,452 Inventories (3,773 ) (11,175 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,098 (9,411 ) Accounts payable (1,198 ) 483 Accrued expenses (569 ) 11,601 Deferred revenue (17,150 ) 74,578 Income tax payable and receivable (2,455 ) 2,231 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (50,966 ) 96,195 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of software and licenses (1,220 ) (4,085 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,159 1,676 Purchases of property and equipment (35,476 ) (85,768 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34,537 ) (88,177 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to the initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 104,212 — Cash paid for offering costs (1,867 ) (2,183 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan — 6,453 Repayment of term loan — (38,270 ) Cash paid for term loan extinguishment — (405 ) Net repayment on line of credit — (12,380 ) Net repayment on Revolver (6,081 ) 32,303 Proceeds from Financing — 39,000 Repayment of Financing (990 ) — Cash paid for capital leases (1,115 ) — Cash paid for debt issuance costs (250 ) (5,182 ) Repurchase of warrants — (14,000 ) Repurchase of common units — (4,085 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration — (3,998 ) Proceeds from exercise of common unit options — 31 Distributions to VIE member (2,925 ) (2,471 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 90,984 (5,187 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,481 2,831 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 7,436 4,605 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 12,917 $ 7,436

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Supplemental Revenue Information by Quarter

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 (in thousands) Wafer Services revenue $ 13,318 $ 10,896 $ 8,762 $ 13,442 $ 46,418 $ 10,019 $ 14,312 $ 12,652 $ 14,174 $ 51,157 Advanced Technology Services revenue 23,586 19,863 24,241 26,330 94,020 38,082 26,877 22,373 24,359 111,691 Revenue $ 36,904 $ 30,759 $ 33,003 $ 39,772 $ 140,438 $ 48,101 $ 41,189 $ 35,025 $ 38,533 $ 162,848 Tool revenue (included in ATS revenue) $ 3,173 $ — $ 360 $ 4,895 $ 8,428 $ 15,405 $ 2,346 $ 281 $ 1,127 $ 19,159

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide supplemental non-GAAP financial information that our management utilizes to evaluate our ongoing financial performance and provide additional insight to investors as supplemental information to our U.S. GAAP results. We provide non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net loss to shareholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this non-GAAP presentation provides a baseline for analyzing trends in our business and to exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should not be viewed as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because our non-GAAP measures are not determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, these measures are susceptible to differing calculations, and not all comparable or peer companies may calculate their non-GAAP measures in the same manner. As a result, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings press release may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

We also provide adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental non-GAAP measurements. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and certain other items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing performance, including fair value changes in contingent considerations, fair value changes in warrants and management fees, inventory write-down, corporate conversion and IPO related costs, Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, SkyWater Florida start-up costs, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, and management transition expense. We believe adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when compared to our peers, without regard to our financing methods or capital structure.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Heather Davis | Investor@SkyWaterTechnology.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | Media@SkyWaterTechnology.com

