SkyWater Florida and BRIDG Complete Phase One of Government-Funded IBAS Interposer Technology Development Program

Establishes capability to support bridge interposer fabrication to strengthen national security for critical emerging technologies

KISSIMMEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner and BRIDG, a not-for-profit, public-private-partnership for the fabrication of microelectronics, today announced completion of phase one of a DOD-funded Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) technology development program. Through this program with BRIDG and imec, a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, SkyWater has developed a baseline fabrication flow for silicon bridge interposers, which are increasingly used in heterogeneous integration applications.

The IBAS program’s goal is to establish a comprehensive domestic silicon interposer manufacturing capability, supporting several advanced electronic systems. Silicon interposers are used to integrate semiconductor devices into a highly compact and power efficient format, providing increased performance and capability. Versatile and compact, silicon interposers are quickly becoming one of the most popular choices for advanced packaging.

“Completing phase one of this IBAS program is a major milestone for BRIDG and its ecosystem of partners who are establishing capabilities to manufacture domestic, reliable, next-generation microelectronic systems utilizing advanced packaging solutions in an open foundry,” said Dr. John Allgair, BRIDG vice president of advanced systems integration. “As a U.S.-based advanced packaging hub, we look forward to continuing to drive domestic self-sufficiency and to supporting customers through our partnership with SkyWater.”

Elements of the phase one bridge interposer capability will also be used in subsequent phases of the silicon interposer development program, where through-silicon vias (TSV) and RF-enabling materials and devices will be incorporated. The technology is available to both government and commercial customers.

“We are excited to have the first phase of the development program complete. SkyWater and BRIDG can now support initial customer inquiries for the interposer design and fabrication. This is a significant step for the program, our site and our partnership with BRIDG,” said Dale Miller, SkyWater Florida vice president and general manager.

About BRIDG:

BRIDG is a not-for-profit, public-private partnership specializing in digital, RF, and photonics silicon interposer technology development coupled with advanced packaging capabilities. As an ITAR-certified and DMEA trust-ready supplier, BRIDG offers R&D expertise and a 200mm microelectronics fabrication facility geared toward system miniaturization, device integration, hardware security, and product manufacturing key to aerospace, defense, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and the IoT/AI revolution. Supported by Osceola County, Florida High Tech Corridor Council, imec, Orlando Economic Partnership, TEL, SUSS, Siemens, and SkyWater Technology (Center for NeoVation operator), BRIDG provides the physical infrastructure and collaborative process to connect challenges and opportunities with solutions; “Bridging the Innovation Development Gap” making commercialization possible. Located at NeoCity—a 500-acre master-planned community of innovation in Florida—BRIDG is centrally located 20 minutes from Orlando International Airport and within a mile of Florida’s Turnpike. GoBRIDG.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

Contacts

BRIDG Company/Media Contact: Gloria LeQuang | glequang@gobridg.com

SkyWater Company Contact: Tara Luther | 952.851.5023 | tara.luther@skywatertechnology.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | 949.280.5602 | lauri.julian@skywatertechnology.com