SkyWater Appoints Greg Graves to its Board of Directors

Experienced financial and technology executive joins board to help accelerate next phase of financial growth

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of Greg Graves to its board of directors, effective March 2, 2022.

Mr. Graves has served as chief financial officer of Entegris, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, since April 2007 and served as senior vice president, strategic planning and business development from 2002 to 2007. He has also served as a director of Laird Superfood since 2018. Prior to joining Entegris, Mr. Graves held positions in investment banking and corporate development, including at Piper Jaffray, RBC (Dain Rauscher) and The Pillsbury Company. From 2017 to 2019, he served as a director and chairman of the audit committee of Plug Power Inc. Mr. Graves has served on the board of directors of the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation since 2016 and has been chairman of the audit and finance committee since 2019. Mr. Graves received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of accounting and taxation degree from the University of Alabama. He also received a Master of business administration degree from the University of Virginia.

“We are delighted for Greg to join our board and audit committee, given his decades of executive experience in finance and accounting as well as his board experience with leading organizations,” said Gary Obermiller, chairman of the board. “Greg will bring expertise in a key area for SkyWater and his guidance will be an asset in helping position the company for increased financial growth.”

“Greg will be an outstanding addition to our distinguished board of directors, helping to develop our delivery of long-term shareholder value,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO. “His leadership background in the semiconductor industry will be valuable to SkyWater as we continue to grow and diversify the company.”

“I am excited to join the board of directors of SkyWater during this transformational era in the semiconductor industry,” said Greg Graves. “I look forward to working with an outstanding team to help create sustainable value for both the company and its shareholders.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and advanced packaging solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 3, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

Contacts

SkyWater Company Contact: Tara Luther | 952.851.5023 | tara.luther@skywatertechnology.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | 949.280.5602 | lauri.julian@skywatertechnology.com