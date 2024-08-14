Skylo Connectivity Enables New Satellite SOS Feature on Google Pixel 9 Series

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Skylo announced the support of an innovative satellite SOS feature on the new Google Pixel 9 series in the US1. This marks a new era of connectivity and peace of mind for Google Pixel users. For the first time, if you don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi in the US, Pixel users can try to connect to emergency services via satellite to get help and share your location with contacts.





Skylo is a Non-Terrestrial Network service provider that powers the end-to-end satellite service for the Google Pixel 9 series. Skylo’s robust Radio Access Network infrastructure is installed in Earth Stations globally and is powered by partnerships with multiple satellite operators worldwide. Skylo utilizes dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity. Skylo’s 24×7 global network operations center with a cloud-native, carrier-class network core provides operational support enabling easy integration with mobile carrier partners worldwide.

To bring about this complex technical achievement, Skylo has closely worked with both the Pixel and Android teams at Google to create a comprehensive ‘direct-to-device’ satellite connectivity experience. This is an important milestone on Skylo’s journey of making satellite connectivity accessible and affordable to all. Skylo was founded in 2017 and has sent more than 10 million messages over its satellite network with nearly 100 patent filings worldwide focused on optimizing satellite links to cellular devices across constellation types. Skylo’s accessibility, scalability, and commercial footprint are a direct reflection of that work.

“Skylo is honored to be the satellite service partner for Google Pixel. Our service has been meticulously developed with both the Pixel and Android teams at Google as well as all our supporting ecosystem partners,” said Parth Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylo.

Read more about Google Pixel 9 here.

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphones and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo’s commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo’s focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact info@skylo.tech, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

_______________



1 Restrictions apply. Setup required. Feature included at no additional charge for the first two years after activation of devices. Available in the US. Connection and response times vary based on location, site conditions, and other factors.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Skylo Technologies



Pete Saladino



press@skylo.tech