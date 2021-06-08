SkyLab B.V. To Use Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ for New Prototyping Board

Operating on the LoRaWAN® standard, SkyLab B.V. prototyping board benefits from Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ platform to significantly reduce power consumption for both indoor and outdoor asset management applications

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Chip—Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that SkyLab B.V. (SkyLab), an independent supplier of wired and wireless sensors and GPS tracking and measuring systems, will utilize Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ asset management platform (LR1110) to develop its small form-factor prototyping board, ideal for indoor and outdoor asset management of valuables, vehicles, vessels, containers, and more. The low power nature of the LoRa Edge platform enhances the SkyLab prototyping board by helping to extend battery life, therefore making the solution cost-effective for large-scale deployments.

“Semtech’s LoRa Edge provides a perfect basis for a high-performance prototyping board,” said Remy Sr de Jong, technical director, SkyLab B.V. “We believe that with the technological advancements of both SkyLab and Semtech combined, a wide range of new possibilities in the world of LoRa® will open up to enterprises, which can lead to faster integration in a variety of applications.”

The Skylab prototyping solution features Semtech’s LoRa Cloud™ Geolocation service’s capabilities to significantly reduce power consumption by accurately determining an asset’s location in a Cloud-based solver for both indoor and outdoor environments. The prototyping board is equipped with notable features including:

A BME280 sensor , which offers an accurate long-lasting solution for temperature, humidity and barometric readings

, which offers an accurate long-lasting solution for temperature, humidity and barometric readings The LSM303AGR module , an ultra-low-power high-performance system-in-package featuring a 3D digital linear acceleration sensor and a 3D digital magnetic sensor

, an ultra-low-power high-performance system-in-package featuring a 3D digital linear acceleration sensor and a 3D digital magnetic sensor An MCP73831 charging controller with solar power capabilities perfect for projects without access to power on the device

with solar power capabilities perfect for projects without access to power on the device WeMos compatible pins which make it possible to connect several external boards and sensors with WeMos compatibility

which make it possible to connect several external boards and sensors with WeMos compatibility A programmable RGB LED and a micro USB port for charging and programming the ATSAMD21G18 microcontroller for extra ease of use

“While asset tracking may sound simple, the management process can be quite costly and tedious for a business. Those seeking cost-effective Internet of Things (IoT) solutions should look to Semtech’s LoRa Edge platform. Driving smart geolocation, LoRa Edge operating on the LoRaWAN standard, helps customers develop and deploy affordable asset management,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president, IoT product marketing and strategy in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Our collaboration with SkyLab highlights Semtech’s commitment toward developing solutions that keep the customer’s return of investment (ROI) at top of mind ensuring usability and scalability for future applications.”

For more information on the SkyLab prototyping board with LoRa Edge integration, please visit SkyLab’s website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost-efficient and long-range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About SkyLab

SkyLab is a brand-independent ICT IoT supplier of measurement & sensor solutions and (indoor) tracking and retrieval systems. The company has more than 30 years of experience in IT, transportation security, law enforcement tracking and retrieval systems, asset tracking for Fortune 500 companies and solutions supplier for the insurance industry. SkyLab’s solutions are used to observe and track products, objects, means of transport, work equipment, packages and people. With these solutions, the company mainly focuses on smart cities, tracking and tracing systems, gateways, sensors and other applications on the market.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “commitment toward,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa, are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Edge and LoRa Cloud are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Contacts

Linh Dinh



Semtech Corporation



(805) 250-1263



ldinh@semtech.com