Skyhigh Security Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Cloud Workload Security

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security, formerly McAfee Enterprise, today announced that its Skyhigh Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) has been named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. report, The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022. The report evaluated 12 providers based on 33 criteria, conducting a detailed technical evaluation as well as in-depth analysis. In the assessment, Skyhigh Security was listed as one of the only two leaders, receiving the highest possible scores in the criteria of high availability/data sovereignty, agent deployment, malware, and memory integrity.

“ Enterprises continue their acceleration to and in the cloud, leveraging more applications and services than ever,” said Anand Ramanathan, chief product officer, Skyhigh Security. “ We are thrilled to be named a leader in this report as we strive to provide the best cloud security solution where customers can define policies that identify and protect data, regardless of where the data resides.”

Skyhigh Security recently launched as a new, dedicated cloud security company focused on extending security beyond data access to securing how data is used. The Skyhigh Security CNAPP solution delivers consistent data protection, threat prevention, governance, and compliance throughout the cloud-native application development lifecycle for container and OS-based workloads. It was the industry’s first platform to bring application and data context to converge Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for public cloud infrastructure, and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) to protect applications distributed across virtual machines, compute instances, and containers.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

Contacts

Tracy Holden



Director, Corporate Communications, Skyhigh Security



Tracy.Holden@skyhighsecurity.com