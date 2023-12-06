SkyePoint Decisions Appoints Heather Newlin to Chief Strategy Officer

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheSkyePointWay–SkyePoint Decisions Inc. (SkyePoint), a leader in cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions for the federal government, announces the appointment of Heather Newlin to Chief Strategy Officer. In her new role, Newlin will analyze current and future targeted markets, assess expansion initiatives, and create roadmaps for strategic opportunities and corporate priorities that will better position SkyePoint as a key player in the cybersecurity and IT federal contracting space.





“Heather Newlin has done an incredible job maximizing our operational efficiencies and revenue performance during her first year at SkyePoint. She is a proven business innovator and strategist, and Heather’s industry knowledge, expertise, and established relationships will greatly impact SkyePoint’s short and long-term federal contracting successes,” says Bo Kimbrough, SkyePoint CEO and Founder.

“I am thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to channel my energies toward leading SkyePoint’s strategic initiatives to become a $100M cybersecurity and cloud solutions provider to the federal Civilian and Defense markets with a strengthened emphasis on National Security,” says Newlin. “My motto is Focus and Finish, and I’m eager to encourage others to join me in pursuit of these attainable goals.”

SkyePoint Decisions (SkyePoint) and its DOD-focused division, SNR Government IT Services (SNR GovIT) provide innovative, enterprise-wide solutions addressing complex challenges of our government clients. As a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence, SkyePoint develops comprehensive Information Technology, cybersecurity, engineering, maintenance, and operations solutions anytime, anywhere, and securely from any device. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce competitive, sustainable results. SkyePoint is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI-SVC Level 3 professional services provider with operations nationwide.

