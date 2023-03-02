Skydio Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Skydio joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Earning the #3 spot in the “Rapid Response” category, Skydio is recognized for its innovative products deployed in emergency response.

“ Skydio’s technology is helping address needs important to every citizen across security, transportation, safety and critical infrastructure. Skydio drones are used by every branch of the U.S. Department of Defense, over 200 public safety agencies and across more than 60 energy utilities to assist in more efficient and safe operations,” said Adam Bry, co-founder and CEO of Skydio. “ We are incredibly proud to support first responders and public safety and we’re firmly committed to continuing to develop innovative technologies in these critical areas that keep us all safe.”

Last year, Skydio launched its new product line, which includes Skydio Dock and Skydio Dock Lite, powered by Skydio’s new Remote Ops software. Dock and Dock Lite are the smallest, lightest, and smartest cloud-connected base stations for drones available on the market today that give customers complete remote and autonomous visibility into critical inspection, monitoring and situational awareness from anywhere in the world.

Recently, Skydio launched Regulatory Services which are beginning to break through the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) barrier, assisting customers seeking regulatory approval to operate Skydio drones beyond line of sight, including fully remote operations. The combination of technology maturity and regulatory progress for fully autonomous operations marks an inflection point for the industry. Earlier this week, Skydio announced it has raised $230 million in Series E funding following a year that saw its enterprise customer base exceed 1,200 organizations, just three years after entering the enterprise and public sector market. Skydio also revealed its new U.S. manufacturing facilities in Hayward, CA, which total over 36,000 square feet, a 10x increase in capacity.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year, providing a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“ What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumers, enterprises, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, and manufacturing facilities in Hayward, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain, manufacturing and data security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Linse Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Contacts

Lauren Ames



Skydio@AircoverPR.com