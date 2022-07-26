Sky New Zealand Extends Commitment for Netcracker Revenue Management and Professional Services

Managed Services and Consulting Will Provide Broadcasting Company with Consolidated Billing Operations and Processes

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that Sky New Zealand will continue its use of Netcracker Revenue Management, part of the Netcracker Digital BSS product suite, for its satellite and broadband customers. It will also expand its use of Netcracker Professional and Managed Services.

Sky, which was the first in New Zealand to offer all-digital and high-definition experiences, will consolidate services from different vendors onto Netcracker Support & Managed Services to deliver a single point of accountability. Netcracker will continue to provide additional professional services, including consulting and quality assurance and testing.

“By continuing our partnership with Netcracker and consolidating on their managed services, we are confident that we will have the pieces in place to modernize our operations,” said Quinton McKenzie, Head of Corporate Core (customer platforms) at Sky New Zealand. “The knowledge and experience that Netcracker brings will help us as we work to provide the best service for customers.”

“We are very pleased at the ongoing relationship with Sky New Zealand and serving as the company’s single point of accountability for support and managed services of our revenue management platform,” said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “The trust Sky has placed in us is humbling, and we look forward to delivering a world-class billing solution along with a suite of services to meet SLAs and ensure Sky’s customers have the best possible experience.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

About Sky New Zealand

Sky is New Zealand’s leading entertainment company and home to the best and broadest choice in live sport, movies, shows, documentaries, and breaking news. Sky offers a suite of viewing choices to suit every New Zealander, whether it’s through the Sky Box and companion app Sky Go for premium direct-to-home customers, or through its streaming services Sky Sport Now for sport or Neon for movies and entertainment. Sky also owns free-to-air channel, Prime. Unique New Zealand stories and free-to-air sport are a strong part of Prime’s line-up.

