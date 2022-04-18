Skillz Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Skillz will post a stockholder letter discussing the first quarter results on its investor relations website at https://investors.skillz.com. A live question and answer (Q&A) conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

Starting on April 27, 2022 at 5:30pm ET, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to Skillz management by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/skillz-2022-q1. This Q&A platform will remain open until May 1, 2022 at 5:30pm ET. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The Q&A conference call can be accessed by registering online for the Skillz Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available at https://investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website. An audio replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through May 11, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (US) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 241213.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

Contacts

Investors: ir@skillz.com

Media: press@skillz.com