SkillStorm Partners with Serco to Accelerate Opportunity for Veterans Without Degrees through SkillStorm’s DOL-Approved IT Apprenticeship Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkillStorm, a tech talent accelerator that hires, trains, certifies and deploys IT talent in the most in-demand technologies, announces that it has partnered with Serco, a large international government contractor, to provide pathways to technology careers for veterans and transitioning military service members through SkillStorm’s U.S. Department of Labor-registered Apprenticeship Program for software developers.

“Serco is a great partner that is genuinely committed to providing valued career pathways for veterans and transitioning service members,” said SkillStorm CEO Justin Vianello. “We are excited to work with Serco to provide transitioning service members a pathway in technology without the requirement of a college degree.”

SkillStorm’s 36-month IT Apprenticeship Program provides opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members with no previous technology experience or degree to enter the IT industry. Together, the two organizations are closing the tech skills gap, enabling veterans to gain the skills and experience needed to access high-paying, in-demand careers while providing commercial and federal organizations with talent to support critical technology initiatives.

“With 72% of transitioning services members looking for a career in technology, SkillStorm is the perfect partner to work with Serco to train and prepare veterans for technology careers through its IT Apprenticeship Program,” Serco Chairman and CEO David Dacquino stated about the partnership. “Serco has partnered with SkillStorm for the past three years to obtain highly skilled IT professionals to support mission critical government programs.”

SkillStorm’s IT Apprenticeship Program is unique in the industry as it targets an untapped domestic talent pool nationwide with or without a computer science background or bachelor’s degree. Underemployment continues to plague many of these groups, with 37% of veterans more likely to be underemployed than nonveterans. More information and how to apply to SkillStorm’s IT Apprenticeship Program can be found at https://www.skillstorm.com/it-apprenticeship.

SkillStorm has deployed Apprentices to Fortune 500 companies in financial services, government contracting and consulting services. Apprentices begin in entry-level positions, such as QA, Help Desk, and Operational roles, and during the course of the apprenticeship, gain advanced skills and obtain multiple in-demand certifications in enterprise technologies such as Pega, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, Java, Robotics and ServiceNow. Upon completion of the program, graduates enter the tech workforce as experienced IT professionals.

