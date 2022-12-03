Skillsoft to Present at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that Jeffrey R. Tarr, Chief Executive Officer, will present at this year’s Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for December 8, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Skillsoft website at investor.skillsoft.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event via the same website link.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Eric Boyer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.boyer@skillsoft.com

Media:

Nancy Coleman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

nancy.coleman@skillsoft.com

