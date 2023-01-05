Skillsoft Partners with GoodHabitz to Enhance Leadership Skill Building, Productivity, and Mental Health Support

Integration bolsters Skillsoft content library and deepens the company’s growing ecosystem of skill-building content partners

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced it has entered into a content partnership with GoodHabitz, a provider of online skills training and professional development based in the Netherlands. Through this, Skillsoft and GoodHabitz will provide customers and learners with an even more comprehensive content library to support mental health and well-being in the workplace, as well as a broad range of skills, including personal productivity, leadership development, and communication.

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found that 57% of workers have experienced a mental health condition within the past year. The same study also revealed that over half of all working adults have reported feeling burnt out at work, and more than one in five have reported feeling hopeless about their jobs. Partnering with GoodHabitz, Skillsoft will offer access to courses like Bye-Bye Burnout, Mind Your Brain, Oh Yes It’s Stress, The Power of Sleep, and Zest for Life, to empower learners to prioritize their mental health, well-being, and personal development.

“Research shows that only 34% of employees say their company’s leadership speaks openly about mental health, and only three in five employees agree that their manager cares about their emotional well-being. This calls for organizations to do more to support their employees’ health and mental well-being,” said Rashim Mogha, GM of Leadership & Business, Skillsoft. “To deliver on their key strategic initiatives, organizations must ensure their employees can perform at their top potential. The relationship between work and wellness can no longer be fragmented. Adding GoodHabitz to our portfolio of content partners enables our customers to provide on-demand solutions to their employees to manage stress, be resilient, and leverage the skills developed using this content to flourish at work.”

Notably, this partnership is in line with Skillsoft’s core mission of propelling organizations and people to grow together by delivering transformative learning experiences and making learning convenient and widely accessible. With its open platform strategy and architecture, Skillsoft integrates leading partners’ content seamlessly to enable organizations to have the flexibility they need to achieve their learning goals.

“Skillsoft and GoodHabitz share a similar mission in that we are both dedicated to making learning an intrinsic part of the daily work routine,” said Sander Kok, COO & Head of GoodHabitz Studios, GoodHabitz. “The key lies in providing a comprehensive library of content that incorporates a wide variety of courses delivered in a manner that is both fun and engaging. Additionally, with more than 25 learning methods, we’re able to offer personalized training that best fits and empowers each individual’s personal and professional development goals. We’re excited to bring our best-in-class leadership and wellness content to Skillsoft and are confident this will help organizations build the next generation of leaders and a healthier workforce.”

All GoodHabitz content is localized, not just translated, giving customers truly adapted content for their specific culture and language. Learners will be able to access the courses in more than 15 languages including French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Dutch, Polish, and German.

To learn more about the integration, contact your Skillsoft or GoodHabitz account team.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

About GoodHabitz

Life is one big learning process. GoodHabitz likes to contribute to this process by offering the most attractive, work-related online training courses in the market. GoodHabitz does everything within its power to make the process of personal development as easy, accessible and fun as possible. For everyone. Because personal development is not only great for your confidence and work happiness but also benefits the company you work for. GoodHabitz was founded in The Netherlands but is now active in more than 15 countries worldwide, serving over 2500 enterprise and SME clients in a wide variety of industries.

Over 50,089,913 learning hours have already been studied with GoodHabitz across Europe, representing over 25,487,615 lessons completed, in 15 languages, by over 2500 organizations. The company has a 95% repeat subscription rate and current customers include KLM, Volkswagen, Toshiba, PwC and BDO. Read more at www.goodhabitz.com.

