Skillsoft Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada, or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com

