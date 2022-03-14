Skillsoft Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Home Business Wire Skillsoft Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial...
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

Investors
Eric Boyer

eric.boyer@skillsoft.com

Nancy Coleman

nancy.coleman@skillsoft.com

