SKI Partners Announces Three New Advisory Board Members at SEI Conference

Former Meta & Veteran TV Network President Peter Hutton joins Former longtime FOX Sports Strategy & Programming SVP Pat Crakes & Media/Tech Investor, Former IBM’s William (Bill) Moses in joining Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SKI Partners is pleased to announce at SEICon (Sports, Entertainment, Innovation Conference) presented by USA Today (https://sei-con.org), and sponsored by SKI Partners, the appointment of three distinguished professionals to its Advisory Board. These new members bring a wealth of experience and historical success across the worlds of media, investment, sports and technology, significantly enhancing the strategic expertise of the board.

Joining the SKI Partners Advisory Board are:

Peter Hutton has over 40 years of experience in the sports industry, including spells as CEO of the biggest sports channels in Europe, Asia and the Indian subcontinent. He currently sits on the board of the Saudi professional football league, the professional triathlon organization and the rugby league as well as advising a series of sports tech companies. He was recently chairman of cricket’s t20 world cup in the USA and spent 5 years running sports partnerships for Meta. Pat Crakes has served in various senior executive roles over his career, including several at FOX Sports. During the last six years of his 23-year tenure there he was SVP, Programming, Research and Content Strategy responsible for strategic programming decisions across multiple sports networks and platforms including FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes. In that role he managed relationships with numerous content partners including the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, FIFA, UEFA, MLS, USSF, Liga MX, DFL, Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12, Big East, PBC, and the UFC. Currently, he is Principal of Crakes Media, a strategic advisory focused on media landscape evolution, distribution strategy, programming rights negotiations, and content creation. William (Bill) Moses has an extensive background in transactions and management in the media, entertainment, sports and technology industries. After practicing law in Philadelphia for a decade, he was named General Counsel of Time Life Films, Inc., Mr. Moses was the Managing Director of Credit Lyonnais Securities Corporation’s media industry merger and acquisitions group. He was named by the NFL Commissioner to be the SVP – International and New Media for the NFL. His extensive experience includes positions as the IBM Vice President of Broadband Distribution, Senior Vice President of Hughes Corporation’s PanAmSat and President of NET-36 (which was acquired by News Corp), Recently, Mr. Moses served as the CEO of DDSports, Inc. (ShotTracker) an emerging tracking and data analytics company being deployed across NCAA Division I basketball conferences. Today Mr, Moses is an advisor to EchoLeaf Systems, Inc. an emerging cyber security company. He has served on various boards, including NHL Interactive Cyber Enterprises (NHL ICE) and PGA Interactive (PGA of America).

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter, Pat and Bill to our Advisory Board,” said Stuart Goldfarb, Co-Founder of SKI Partners. “Their combined expertise and leadership in media, investment, sports and technology will be instrumental in guiding our strategic direction and helping us achieve our ambitious goals. Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and a proven track record of success, and we look forward to their contributions.”

Chris Lencheski, Co-Founder of SKI Partners, said “The appointment of these new Advisory Board members aligns with SKI Partners’ commitment to leveraging global top-tier talent and experience to drive innovation and growth. As SKI Partners continues to expand its reach and impact, the strategic guidance from each of our Advisory Board members will be critical in navigating the evolving landscape of media, the sporting sector as a government GDP, future-proofing investment, and technology.”

These new board members join SKI Partners Advisory Board members: David Falk, Chairman; Dr. Harvey Schiller, Sulaiman Alquhidan and Abdullatif Mohamed Kanoo. Additional Advisory Board members will be announced shortly.

About SKI Partners

SKI Partners provides c-suite executive level advisory across a range of sectors in the sports, media, real estate, and entertainment fields with a leading practice to middle market private equity companies who use global sport and entertainment as a lever for business development. With locations in Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Riyadh, SKI Partners offers significant c-suite level experience through a commercial rights captive-capital duality model where their executive level operator experience affords an accelerated pathway to success whilst maintaining their core value of being quiet about whom they represent and the engagement they do for such. For more information, please visit our website (www.SKIpartners.io).

