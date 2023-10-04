SIXT USA Announces New Car Rental Branch at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Opening Today, new RDU branch will serve nearly 14 million annual travelers to the Raliegh, Durham and Chapel Hill Research Triangle Region

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIXT USA, a subsidiary of the global leader in premium mobility services, is continuing its robust U.S. expansion with a new car rental branch opening today at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina. Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.





Located in the RDU Rental Car Complex at 1015 Trade Drive, this new location expands SIXT’s presence at two of North Carolina’s largest airports – RDU and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The branch offers a wide selection of premium rentals comprised of standard and luxury coupes, sedans and SUVs that gives customers a wide selection of vehicles to meet specific needs and preferences.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT US & Canada: “As the hub for nearly 14 million annual business and leisure travelers to the area known as the Research Triangle for the number of technology and academic institutions that call it home, RDU is an important location for SIXT. We are excited to bring our premium fleet and service to customers in this dynamic and growing region who value a premium car rental experience at an affordable price.”

The new RDU branch joins a growing list of recent branch openings across North America including Jacksonville, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Nashville, Vail, Charlotte, and Toronto. SIXT will continue to expand in the U.S. and Canada with the opening of additional locations later this year.

In just a little over 10 years, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 22 states, employs more than 1,200 team members, and now serves 43 of the most important airports in the U.S. In addition, by launching operations in Canada last July, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. business.

