Six World Wide Technology Leaders Recognized as BEYA Modern Day Technology Leaders

Program Honors Emerging Visionaries who are at the Forefront of Advancing STEM Development and Innovation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BEYAStem—World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced that six of its technologists were named “Modern Day Technology Leaders” at the 36th annual BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference.

Taking place February 17-19, 2022 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., as well as digitally on the BEYA DTX platform, the BEYA STEM Conference brings military leaders, professionals, and students together for three days to share their experiences and career information. The conference recognizes an individual’s commitment to shaping the future of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) by developing cutting-edge technology or doing research for leading industries.

The 2022 WWT Modern-Day Technology Leader award winners include:

Javon Coleman, Supplier Diversity, Program Manager

Antonio Demerett, Associate Consulting Systems Engineer

Chris Foster, Client Executive

Milu George, Lead Architect

David Keen, Client Executive

Anthony Robinson, Sales Manager

“BEYA’s continued recognition of WWT’s talented workforce is a testament to our commitment to finding extraordinary individuals that not only contribute to our business success, but also place an emphasis on giving back to the community,” said Ann Marr, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources at WWT. “Congratulations to Javon, Antonio, Chris, Milu, David and Anthony for not only being value members of World Wide Technology, but also exhibiting the drive, skill and ingenuity for being visionaries in the STEM industry as well.”

“Once again we have several exemplary individuals recognized for their commitment to the STEM field. I am thrilled by their enthusiasm, dedication, and excitement for advancing innovation,” said David Steward, WWT Chairman and Founder. “If one thing is evident, it is that we at WWT are here to serve our civilian and military communities and having employees with this level of talent highlights what makes us such a dynamic organization. We thank BEYA for honoring our STEM professionals, and for creating this opportunity for connections within the STEM industry.”

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 7,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 10 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

Contacts

Media: Rebecca Morrison, Rebecca.Morrison@wwt.com, 314-682-5061