Six World Wide Technology Employees Recognized as Technology Rising Stars at 2022 Women of Color STEM Conference

The 2022 Women of Color STEM Conference Awards recognize significant contributions and outstanding achievements of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, announces six of its employees will be honored during the Women of Color STEM Conference — Digital Twin Experience (DTX) on October 7-9. In conjunction with Women of Color magazine, this annual event has promoted career advancement, provided a platform for networking and education, and honored women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) since 1995.

The Women of Color STEM Awards recognize the significant contributions and outstanding achievements of women in STEM disciplines. Each year, judges select award recipients from a talented pool of promising new hires, mid-career professionals, managers and executives.

The WWT Women of Color STEM award winners include:

Technology Rising Star Category

Jaime-Christi Garrett, Strategic Initiatives & Operations Manager

Shay Gillespie, Diversity Business Development Manager

Ashley Harris, Manager, Community Outreach & Employee Engagement

Melinda Hines, Strategic Engagement Manager

Karishma Varshani, Strategic Engagement Manager

Lani Sabol, Strategic Sourcing Manager

These women are dedicated to mentorship and diversity initiatives that advance opportunities for, and help shape the technology leaders of the future.

“We are thrilled to honor the six WWT women who received this special recognition,” said Ann Marr, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources at WWT. “At WWT, we know that innovation cannot exist without diversity and the success of our business is due to our outstanding employees who bring their unique experiences, backgrounds, and passions to their careers and our mission to make a new world happen. A big thank you to the Women of Color STEM Conference for celebrating these incredible women in technology.”

WWT employs thousands of professionals in the STEM fields and emphasizes the importance of these disciplines in supporting the future of technological and scientific breakthroughs. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are a priority at WWT, fostering a workplace environment that drives shared value across its employees, business and community.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award and my efforts as a Diversity Manager in bringing to life our diversity and inclusion initiatives make this recognition even more rewarding,” said Shay Gillespie, Diversity Business Manager, WWT. “This is a special moment in my career and is a testament that my contributions and those of my fellow honorees have helped remove barriers and provide wider access of opportunities for women of color in the STEM field.”

According to Deloitte, the percentage of overall female representation in tech jobs in 2022 sits at 25% of women. WWT remains involved with several organizations aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in STEM fields, such as the BEYA STEM Conference; NPower, which creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities; the National Academy Foundation (NAF) to promote interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) related fields and the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls to help enable diverse women leaders.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 8,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

About Women of Color STEM Conference:

The annual Women of Color STEM Conference—A Multicultural Event is produced by Career Communications Group Inc. (CCG), the leader in workforce diversity. For 26 years, the Women of Color STEM Conference has been a leading event for professional development and networking. CCG works with big and small employers to promote multiculturalism and equity in STEM fields.

