Six World Wide Technology Employees Recognized as Technology All-Stars and Rising Stars at 2021 Women of Color STEM Conference

The 2021 Women of Color STEM Conference Awards recognize significant contributions and outstanding achievements of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, announces six of its employees will be honored during the Women of Color STEM Conference — Digital Twin Experience (DTX) on October 7-9. In conjunction with Women of Color magazine, this annual multicultural event has promoted career advancement, provided a platform for networking and education, and honored women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) since 1995.

The Women of Color STEM Awards recognize the significant contributions and outstanding achievements of women in STEM disciplines. Each year, judges select award recipients from a talented pool of promising new hires, mid-career professionals, managers and executives.

The WWT Women of Color STEM award winners include:

Technology All-Star Category

Dr. Tammi Gray (PhD), Delivery Lead, Application Services

Aria Jones, Delivery Lead, Application Services

Technology Rising Star Category

Nicole Plair, Information Technology Business Solutions Manager

Belinda Rodriguez, Senior Manager, Integration Operations

Dana Scott, Global Service Desk Analyst

Shaina Turner, Federal Capture Manager

These women are dedicated to mentorship and diversity initiatives that help themselves and others become better technology leaders.

“On behalf of all of us on the Executive Team, we are thrilled to celebrate the six WWT women to receive recognition from the 2021 Women of Color Digital STEM Conference,” said Ann Marr, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources at WWT. “We know that innovation cannot exist without diversity; it is our honor to highlight these women in technology. Thank you, Women of Color STEM Conference for the recognition.”

WWT employs thousands of professionals in the STEM fields and emphasizes the importance of these disciplines in supporting the future of technological and scientific breakthroughs. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are also a priority at WWT, which the company believes to be key to fostering an innovative workplace environment.

“I’m so honored and grateful to receive this award, especially considering that data shows the smallest percentage of women in STEM are women of color,” said Dr. Tammi Gray. “This recognition is a testament that my contribution to technology helps remove barriers and allow greater access and advancement for women of color in the STEM field.”

According to AAUW, women make up only 28% of the workforce in STEM, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college. WWT remains involved with several organizations aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in STEM fields, such as the BEYA STEM Conference; NPower, which creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities; the National Academy Foundation (NAF) to promote interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) related fields; and the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls to help enable diverse women leaders.

To women interested in or about to launch a STEM-related career, Nicole Plair shared the following advice: “Seize all opportunities. A career in STEM is ever-changing and as it evolves, it’s important that you continue to grow, challenge yourself and evolve with it.”

