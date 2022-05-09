Six Mitel Channel Leaders Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, today named six North American channel leaders to its 2022 Women of the Channel list. Mitel’s Sue Anders, Misty Hanvey, Fiona Hills, Lana King, Jessica Maria, and Sara Wilde, have made this year’s list, which honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on CRN’s annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

“We are so fortunate to have an amazing team who routinely go above and beyond to support our channel partners,” said Daren Finney, senior vice president, global channels and a 2022 CRN Channel Chief. “Sue, Misty, Fiona, Lana, Jessica, and Sara all embody Mitel’s commitment to winning by fostering the close, collaborative relationships we enjoy with our channel partners and distributors. To have six talented leaders make this year’s list is a true testament to Mitel’s high level of talent and experience, and I know I speak for the leadership team when I say how thankful we are for their dedication.”

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Sue Anders, regional vice president NE region, SLED vertical nationwide – Anders is an effective negotiator and passionate about developing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with channel partners, sales teams, and customers. When the pandemic hit, she implemented programs to educate partners on CARES Act funding as well as Mitel’s extensive public sector contract portfolio to assist customers in procurement on a state-by-state basis. As lockdowns continued, Anders drove sales and ​marketing incentives as well as product bundles designed to support public sector organizations with the transition to remote work, and established forums for partners ​and customers to learn about ​Mitel solutions and financing options that would help customers navigate the everchanging landscape ​and budget shortfalls. ​

– Anders is an effective negotiator and passionate about developing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with channel partners, sales teams, and customers. When the pandemic hit, she implemented programs to educate partners on CARES Act funding as well as Mitel’s extensive public sector contract portfolio to assist customers in procurement on a state-by-state basis. As lockdowns continued, Anders drove sales and ​marketing incentives as well as product bundles designed to support public sector organizations with the transition to remote work, and established forums for partners ​and customers to learn about ​Mitel solutions and financing options that would help customers navigate the everchanging landscape ​and budget shortfalls. ​ Misty Hanvey, senior manager, global partner program – Hanvey plays a key role on Mitel’s Global Partner Program team. With extensive experience managing strategic Global Partner Program benefits including Mitel’s global Joint Marketing Fund program, she has a keen interest in channel metrics, prioritizing program analytics to demonstrate the ROOI of the channel program benefits she manages. Hanvey also led the launch of a new marketing funds program, Mitel’s Distributor Development Funds (DDF), created specifically to support Mitel’s global distribution partners.

– Hanvey plays a key role on Mitel’s Global Partner Program team. With extensive experience managing strategic Global Partner Program benefits including Mitel’s global Joint Marketing Fund program, she has a keen interest in channel metrics, prioritizing program analytics to demonstrate the ROOI of the channel program benefits she manages. Hanvey also led the launch of a new marketing funds program, Mitel’s Distributor Development Funds (DDF), created specifically to support Mitel’s global distribution partners. Fiona Hills, director, Americas global partner program – Hills leads the development and execution of Mitel’s Global Partner Program for the Americas region. Under her leadership, Mitel’s Program evolved to reward partners for their investments in education for both sales and technical competencies, driving a positive end-to-end experience for customers. The team also delivered a new Deal Registration program supporting partners who provide early visibility and nurturing to opportunities by engaging Mitel support early in the sales process.

– Hills leads the development and execution of Mitel’s Global Partner Program for the Americas region. Under her leadership, Mitel’s Program evolved to reward partners for their investments in education for both sales and technical competencies, driving a positive end-to-end experience for customers. The team also delivered a new Deal Registration program supporting partners who provide early visibility and nurturing to opportunities by engaging Mitel support early in the sales process. Lana King, vice president, partner programs, training & enablement – King is a driving force behind Mitel’s channel programs and enablement, successfully leading change management programs for new partner portals and tools that enable partners to more effectively manage their Mitel customers, as well as championing focus groups to gain partner input on the overall partner experience. King’s guidance drove multiple initiatives to support partners through the pandemic including adapting partner program assessment criteria to changing market conditions and introducing free, self-paced virtual technical training to help partners increase competencies without requiring travel. King has also played a critical leadership role in the development and implementation of Mitel’s Global Partner Program requirements and benefits, working cross-functionally to define and develop processes and policies to accommodate partner needs.

– King is a driving force behind Mitel’s channel programs and enablement, successfully leading change management programs for new partner portals and tools that enable partners to more effectively manage their Mitel customers, as well as championing focus groups to gain partner input on the overall partner experience. King’s guidance drove multiple initiatives to support partners through the pandemic including adapting partner program assessment criteria to changing market conditions and introducing free, self-paced virtual technical training to help partners increase competencies without requiring travel. King has also played a critical leadership role in the development and implementation of Mitel’s Global Partner Program requirements and benefits, working cross-functionally to define and develop processes and policies to accommodate partner needs. Jessica Maria, group director, Americas partner marketing – Maria has launched several new and innovative data-driven channel incentive programs and guided partner messaging through major strategic channel pivots. She has been instrumental in building partner resources to ensure Mitel partners have the tools they need to meet customer demands, and has also introduced new processes around identifying and maximizing ROI on ‘to partner’ and ‘through partner’ investments.

– Maria has launched several new and innovative data-driven channel incentive programs and guided partner messaging through major strategic channel pivots. She has been instrumental in building partner resources to ensure Mitel partners have the tools they need to meet customer demands, and has also introduced new processes around identifying and maximizing ROI on ‘to partner’ and ‘through partner’ investments. Sara Wilde, senior channel marketing manager – Wilde leads the marketing strategy and execution for Mitel distributors and service providers. Under her leadership, the team was able to introduce a new funding program that assists distributors and their partners who expand Mitel offerings and drive more demand. She also developed programs and promotions to drive deeper engagement with partners enabling them to confidently market and sell Mitel solutions.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Mitel



A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



jhogan@thechannelcompany.com