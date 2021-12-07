Sitel Group® Named as a ‘Company of the Year’ in BIG Awards for Business

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, was announced as a winner of the ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, which rewards leading companies, products and people in their respective industries.

This year, Sitel Group is recognized for displaying an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative solutions despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most transformational measure of the year for Sitel Group was to create a truly global at-home agent network to keep employees safe and well and ensure the continuity of CX delivery for its customers.

In just 45 days, Sitel Group applied its 13 years’ experience in work at home solutions and grew its work-from-home network 2500% (from 2,000 to 50,000 people). At the same time, the company continued investing in and developing the right tools, processes and infrastructures to support its remote associates to guarantee consistency of communication, productivity and performance while working virtually.

The recently launched EXP+™, the Enterprise Experience Platform from Sitel Group, was a true testament to its forward-thinking vision. EXP+ was created in alignment with the company’s roadmaps to CX success and proved to be crucial in helping customers adjust to the digital transformation expedited by the pandemic. Built around four product families, each of which is laser focused on a different aspect of meeting customer expectations, EXP+ was created by understanding customers’ current pain points and future goals and building solutions that address current and future needs.

“We are so honored to receive the “Company of the Year” Award at the 2021 BIG Awards for Business,” said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, CMO, Sitel Group. “Despite the challenges of the past year, our company has remained committed to the entrepreneurial spirit at the core of our business. This has resulted in the continued delivery of innovative solutions to provide the best experiences for our valued employees during a turbulent period, as well as the best customer experiences possible for the brands we support.”

“We are so proud to reward Sitel Group for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

About Sitel Group®

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands’ unique vision and goals, we ask “what if?” applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

