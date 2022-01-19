Sitel Group® and Clarke Capital Partners Announce Partnership to Drive Growth of Clearlink

The strategic partnership sees Clarke Capital’s CEO return to a business he began over 20 years ago

MIAMI & SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utah-based Clarke Capital Partners has joined forces with Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, to drive the growth of Clearlink as a tech-enabled, omnichannel platform that empowers customers to make well-informed decisions around daily purchases. Under the terms of the partnership, Clarke Capital has bought a significant interest in Clearlink and will assume immediate management of the company.

The partnership also sees James Clarke return as CEO and Chairman of Clearlink, a company he founded in his basement, just weeks after September 11, 2001 and right in the middle of the dot-com bubble bursting. He is joined by his partners James Harrison, who will act as President, and James Thayer, who will act as Head of Operations.

Clarke Capital, in partnership with Sitel Group, will continue building and scaling high-growth consumer retail businesses including Brandless.com, PetIQ, Inc. (NSDQ:PETQ), PetPremium.com, PetAssistant.com, Contour, and Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NSDQ:JAQC).

“Partnering with Clarke Capital enables Sitel Group to focus on the core of what we do -supporting our customers and partners by providing the highest quality of customer experience management and delivery in the industry,” said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & Co-Founder of Sitel Group. “This partnership will see Sitel Group continue to support its 160,000 employees across the globe with offices in 40 countries, serving 700+ clients in over 50 languages.”

“Of the countless opportunities that we see, we could never have imagined that something as special as this partnership would come our way,” said James Clarke, Clarke Capital Partners and Clearlink founder. “Clearlink certainly isn’t the same as when we sold in 2011, and neither are we. We are much better prepared to accelerate growth and execute untapped strategies having now scaled several technology-enabled retail businesses beyond the size of present-day Clearlink.”

This deal follows efforts of Sitel Group to further focus its business after the acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Inc. last year, which enabled Sitel Group to reach its highest ever revenue with over $4 billion in 2021. This growth also allows Sitel Group to offer significant value to its clients through a diversified delivery of services with a refocused and expanded geographic footprint, providing more variety for its customers’ onshore, nearshore and offshore needs.

