Siteimprove Hosts Educational Event on Global Accessibility Awareness Day to Help Brands Create Accessible and Inclusive Digital Experiences

Keynote Speaker Jonnie Peacock, Double Paralympic Champion, and Nicolas Hamilton, First Disabled Athlete to Compete in the British Touring Car Championship, Will Join Industry Experts to Offer Actionable Advice to Marketers and Executives

MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that turns content into revenue, today announces it will host GAAD for Good, a virtual event to help businesses create a more inclusive and accessible user website experience. The event will take place on Thursday, May 19 from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM EST in recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, an event that shines a light on digital access and inclusion for the more than one billion people worldwide with visual, hearing, motor or cognitive disabilities. Jonnie Peacock, Double Paralympic, World & European T44 100m Champion, will deliver the keynote address alongside Kevin Rydberg, Managing Accessibility Consultant at Siteimprove, and Nicolas Hamilton, the first disabled athlete to compete in the British Touring Car Championship, will share his personal journey.

“We strongly believe that everyone has a place in the digital economy, and we know that fostering a more accessible and inclusive digital experience helps brands create more authentic and trusted connections with consumers,” said Shane Paladin, CEO, Siteimprove. “We are excited to provide brand leaders with greater knowledge, insights and inspiration on Global Accessibility Awareness Day to help them create the level of inclusion needed to meet the needs of all consumers, especially those with disabilities or impairments.”

Siteimprove has commissioned a website-accessibility survey of 1,000 individuals with and without disabilities through Dynata to understand the attitudes, preferences and experiences of consumers as it relates to website accessibility and the ease with which they interact with the digital world. Early findings indicate that more than 70% of respondents would move on to another website if they perceive the website to be difficult to access. Nearly half said it is important to do business with companies they know to be digitally accessible. During GAAD for Good, leading accessibility experts from across the world will offer enterprise leaders actionable advice on how they can grow their businesses by creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of its digital users.

Siteimprove enables brands to build the most digitally inclusive environments, leading to a wider, more loyal customer base, with a recent Forrester study showing a 275 percent ROI for organizations using Siteimprove and overall increased profitability from improved accessibility. The Siteimprove Platform offers its customers three core solutions: Inclusivity, Content Experience and Marketing Performance, with seven products that support the needs of marketing departments, web teams and CMOs in delivering tangible ROI through optimized content performance across any marketing channel. For more information about Siteimprove, visit www.siteimprove.com.

Accessibility is a journey. We worked to make this press release accessible and inclusive for all our audiences. Please read Siteimprove’s Accessibility Statement.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove empowers marketing teams to optimize their content for accessibility, user experience, and marketing performance, so they can expand their brand’s reach, exceed their marketing goals, and work towards a future with purpose.

Over 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to optimize their content for every outcome—and the experts have taken notice. We’ve been named a Leader in four major enterprise categories in the latest G2 Grids leader for SEO, Digital Analytics, Digital Accessibility and Digital Governance. We also work with leading accessibility groups, such as the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), the W3C, and the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 Program. Learn more at Siteimprove.com.

Contacts

Media:

Masha Krylova



Siteimprove



mkry@siteimprove.com