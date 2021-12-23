Home Business Wire Sisvel Signs an Agreement Under the VP9 Patents With Panasonic Corporation
Business Wire

Sisvel Signs an Agreement Under the VP9 Patents With Panasonic Corporation

di Business Wire

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VP–Sisvel International S.A. (“Sisvel”) announced today that it has signed a worldwide patent license agreement with Panasonic Corporation (“Panasonic”) for Sisvel’s VP9 Licensing Program covering the sale and distribution of Panasonic’s VP9 enabled products.

“Sisvel has a longstanding partnership with Panasonic. The Company is already a licensee of other Sisvel licensing programs in different technological fields and we are very pleased that Panasonic has now concluded an agreement that reflects the value of the VP9 portfolio, acknowledging once more the fairness and the reliability of the programs managed by Sisvel” said Valentina Piola, Program Manager of Sisvel’s VP9 Licensing Program. She continues “Sisvel’s VP9 licensing program aims to facilitate the licensing of this video codec technology to ensure a level playing field on the market. We hope that other implementers will soon follow Panasonic’s example”.

Further details on the terms and conditions of Sisvel’s VP9 Licensing Platform are available at: https://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/license-terms/vp9-license-terms

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies, evaluates and maximises the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35 years’ experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint licensing programmes in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation engines and broadband access to data networks.

Background information on the history of video codecs and why it is important to sustain innovation is available at: www.playtherightfuture.com.

Contacts

Media Contact Sisvel Group
Giulia Dini

Communications Manager

Tel: +34 93 131 5570

giulia.dini@sisvel.com

Articoli correlati

Nepes Laweh to Set New Industry Benchmark With 600mm Large Panel M-Series Fan-Out Volume Production

Business Wire Business Wire -
GOESAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#600mmLargePanelLevelPackaging--Nepes Laweh corporation (Nepes: KOSDAQ 033640) announced the successful production of the world’s first 600mm x...
Continua a leggere

BBVA Teams with Accenture to Streamline Operations with Artificial Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have signed a collaborative agreement that is focused on accelerating...
Continua a leggere

Yellowstone Acquisition Company Announces Additional $45 Million Common Stock PIPE Subscription for Sky Harbour Group Business Combination Bringing Total to $100 Million

Business Wire Business Wire -
--Sky Harbour Group LLC Agrees to Waive Minimum Financing Condition to Complete Business Combination OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowstone Acquisition Company (the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Microsoft sicurezza

Microsoft, pronti i tool per la sicurezza di Windows 10 21H2

Sicurezza