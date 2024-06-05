Sisense Joins Snowflake Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sisense today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has joined the Snowflake Partner Network. As part of the Snowflake Partner Network, Sisense can help joint customers get the most out of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.





“As a proud member of the Snowflake Partner Network, Sisense is thrilled to combine our robust business intelligence solutions with the power of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud,” said Jeff Telling, Director of Global Partnerships, Sisense. “This partnership not only enhances our mutual offerings but also empowers our customers to unlock truly dynamic insights with greater efficiency and accuracy.”

Sisense, along with its implementation partner, Cause + Effect Strategy, and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, work together to provide a powerful combination of business intelligence platforms with data warehousing to mobilize data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers have more accurate business insights to guide their strategy and operations. The Snowflake platform enabled Delta Sonic, a one-stop shop for keeping your car looking its best with top-of-the-line technology, deep-cleaning care, and oil changes, to create a source for a single source of truth where all exposed metrics were precalculated with one formula and then exposed to BI analysts to create their own models, ensuring that calculations across dashboards were accurate. By merging build to destination within Sisense, Delta Sonic was able to build Elasticube models and push data into Snowflake to be used by other applications reducing the need for additional ETL tools and timely architecture development.

“We chose to work with Snowflake and Sisense to quickly scale our analytics with a strong data architecture and seamless workflow,” said Delta Sonic CIO Chris Boebel. “They were able to develop an aggregated data model on top of a detailed line-item model, empowering the user to receive necessary metrics quickly at a daily aggregation with precalculated metrics to conserve query spend. This allowed us to replace custom-built dashboards with limited flexibility to Sisense dashboards with live data and the ability to quickly adjust as the business needs changed in day-to-day decision making at our stores.”

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the AI Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Sisense

Sisense is an AI-driven analytics platform that empowers users to build business analytics and accelerate product innovation by equipping product and development teams with a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools. Sisense integrates context-aware insights and analytics into data products in a modular, flexible, and scalable way. Composed of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, Sisense’s flexible analytics platform has 21 patents to date and enables customers like ZoomInfo, Nasdaq, and Air Canada to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences. Deeply committed to data privacy and protection, Sisense maintains an ISO 27701 privacy certification and an ISO 27001 information security management certification. Founded in Israel in 2004, the company employs a globally distributed workforce with offices in New York City, London, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.sisense.com.

Contacts

Media

Josh Turner



Si14 Global Communications



sisensepr@si14global.com

Mobile: +1 (917) 231-0550