Sisense Achieves Premier Partner Status With Snowflake to Power Customers’ Analytical Applications

The upgraded partnership results in success with numerous fast growth companies and leading Unicorns embedding and powered by Sisense and Snowflake analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced its partnership and achievement with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, in attaining premier Status in the Snowflake Partner Connect Program with its optimized real-time live connector. As a part of this milestone, Sisense’s optimized connector, originally launched in 2020, is now certified on Snowflake’s platform. Sisense connects directly to Snowflake’s data warehouse using the certified connector to flexibly deliver access to all present and future data for detailed data exploration and insights. Additionally, the Sisense connector affords customers the ability to join, clean and create data with code-free and code-first editors that write directly back to the Snowflake platform for a democratized use. This capability was introduced to the Sisense platform during the 2019 acquisition of Periscope Data.





“Partnering with such a powerful and recognizable data cloud company has helped take our customer experience to the next level, and sets a game-changing standard for turning data into actionable insights,” Ashley Kramer Chief Product and Chief Marketing Officer at Sisense said. “Together, Sisense and Snowflake power dynamic advanced analysis, self-service dashboards and actionable intelligence that can be embedded anywhere.”

Sisense and Snowflake share highly available and scalable cloud native architectures that are deployed cross-cloud, meeting and exceeding complex data demands across an increasingly common customer base. The two platforms, working side by side to develop the next phase of consumer friendly and accessible insights, are focused on making analytics invisible and approachable. Users can create embedded actionable insights anywhere, within their apps and workflows, leveraging Sisense’s broad API set and advanced analytics capabilities. Sisense Fusion Embed is the API-first analytics platform that infuses fully white-labeled and customized analytic experiences into customer applications and workflows at scale that goes beyond the dashboard to seamlessly infuse AI-powered intelligence into products.

“We are excited to certify Sisense as a Premier partner and feel proud of the combination that the Snowflake and Sisense technologies offer that powers our customers’ analytical applications,” Colleen Kapase, Vice President of Global Alliances at Snowflake said. “Having Sisense be a part of our Snowflake Partner Connect Program truly enhances our partner ecosystem for the better.”

To enhance the way data teams are able to connect directly to the Snowflake data warehouse through Sisense to flexibly prepare, query and manage structured and semi-structured data within Snowflake, Sisense participated in the beta of Snowflake’s Snowpark developer experience. This provides data teams a way to leverage custom SQL to execute existing Java UDFs that are in Snowflake.

“Sisense and Snowflake have been great partners in supporting Caresyntax’s business growth and product innovation,” said Ken Wu, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Caresyntax, a company that develops surgical intelligence and automation technologies. “We are building our cloud based digital surgery analytics platform which not only aggregates a massive amount of surgical data globally, but also needs to analyze the data and deliver insight in near real-time back to surgical staff inside operating rooms to help save lives. Together, Sisense and Snowflake is an excellent technology combination that provides necessary scale and performance to help us achieve our mission of making surgery safer and smarter.”

“As the leading end-to-end sales enablement and marketing solution for enterprises around the world, our investment in Sisense and Snowflake has been a key enabler in achieving exceptional growth and scale, delighting customers with unparalleled insights,” Tom Strader, Vice President of Product Management at Seismic said. “With the combination of Sisense and Snowflake, we are able to provision and manage over 1.2M users with full data exploration capabilities, which drives marketing and sales efficiency in order to focus sellers on delivering the right content at the right time in the buying process.”

To learn more about how organizations can take full advantage of Sisense and Snowflake together visit: https://www.sisense.com/sisense-and-snowflake/

To learn more about how the Sisense Fusion Platform can help your business, please visit Sisense’s official product page.

About Snowflake



Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud. Snowflake.com.

About Sisense



Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, UiPath, Tinder, Nasdaq, GE, Rolls Royce and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Media:

Katherine Harwood



Corporate Communications Manager



katherine.harwood@sisense.com