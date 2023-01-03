SirionLabs Boosts Series D Round to $110M with Investment from Brookfield Growth

Brookfield Growth’s investment follows the previously announced Series D led by Partners Group

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM—SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that its Series D funding has reached $110 million as a result of an investment by Brookfield Growth. The previously announced round was led by Partners Group with participation from existing investors Sequoia India and Tiger Global. The fresh capital will enable the company to expand its leadership position in the rapidly growing enterprise CLM market.

“Sirion’s superpower is that it goes beyond the operational efficiencies of traditional CLM to monitor and manage performance against the terms of the contract after the contract has been signed,” said Ajay Agrawal, founder and CEO of Sirion. “Bringing to life complex objects like obligations, service levels and pricing mechanisms, and using this to realize hard-dollar savings, is a harder path but ultimately offers much broader business value for our customers.”

The Brookfield Growth investment will support product innovation that will allow Sirion to reinforce its position at the forefront of CLM, including advances in AI capabilities and seamless integration with enterprise platforms such as SAP S/4HANA®, Salesforce and Microsoft 365. Sirion is rapidly expanding its R&D to hubs across the globe to leverage talent in AI, user experience, data science and design thinking.

“We are disciplined in deploying capital with high-quality assets positioned to produce solid long-term returns for our investors,” said Josh Raffaelli, Managing Partner at Brookfield Growth. “Sirion is solving a truly horizontal problem that impacts the bottom line, whether it’s identifying savings, closing deals faster or mitigating compliance risk. Brookfield has experienced this as a Sirion customer across multiple business lines globally.”

Recognized by Gartner as a leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Sirion was ranked first in three of five use cases—including for full lifecycle enterprise CLM—in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management. Sirion was also named a leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave and the 2021 IDC MarketScape reports for CLM.

Brookfield’s deployment of Sirion’s CLM software and subsequent investment underscores the value of CLM. This includes accelerated top-line growth through faster closes, lower costs through disciplined negotiations, stronger supplier management, and reduced operational and regulatory risk with mandatory compliance. To learn more about Sirion’s CLM platform and explore open positions, please visit: www.sirionlabs.com.

About Sirion

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, Sirion helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, Sirion’s easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. Sirion is trusted by over 250 leading organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

About Brookfield Growth

Brookfield Growth is the technology investment arm of Brookfield Asset Management. Founded in 2017, Brookfield Growth seeks to partner and invest growth equity into market-leading technology companies that can leverage the diverse real assets and operating businesses that make up the $750 billion Brookfield Ecosystem.

For more information, please visit brookfield.com/brookfield-growth.

Contacts

Eriika Sparks



10Fold Communications for Sirion



Sirionlabs@10fold.com

(530) 219-7740

Kerri McHugh Hayes



Brookfield Asset Management



kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

(917) 831-0408