Sirion Ranks Highest in All Four Use Cases in 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management

Second year in a row Sirion is ranked #1 for all CLM Use Cases

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sirion, the AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced it has been ranked the highest in all four use cases in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for CLM report – Pre-signature (4.21/5), Post-signature (4.23/5), Full Life Cycle (4.21/5), and Advanced Contract Analytics (4.10/5). Download a complimentary copy of the report here.





Amid a rapidly evolving market driven by advancements in generative AI, this is the second successive year Sirion is ranked highest across all use cases in the Critical Capabilities for CLM report. We believe this recognition reflects Sirion’s consistent commitment to innovation and user-focused AI strategy, emphasizing trust, transparency, and real-world applicability.

“Being ranked highest in all use cases by Gartner is an honor and, we believe, a testament to the deep value Sirion offers at every contract stage,” said Kanti Prabha, Co-founder and President of Sirion. “In our view, this report is part of a wider trend of increasing recognition by both the market and expert analysts that Sirion’s products deliver the highest levels of precision, usability, and business value. Trusted by customers such as IBM, Vodafone, and BNY Mellon, Sirion empowers enterprises to maximize the value of their contracts.”

The Critical Capabilities report is an essential companion to the recently published 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™, in which Sirion was named a Leader for the third successive time. This year’s report evaluates 17 CLM platforms on 13 critical capabilities and four Use Cases across the contract lifecycle, which we feel provides enterprises with valuable insight to guide CLM solution selection.

Gartner states that, “Although most CLM vendors support capabilities across the CLM workflow, they do not support all capabilities equally. Differentiation among vendors becomes more obvious when organizations place their own critical capabilities at the center of the vendor evaluation. This research helps organizations define their critical capabilities and then track them against the organization’s key use cases. Use cases were outlined based on the most common scenarios asked by clients looking for a CLM.”

“As generative AI continues to evolve, the need for transparency, security, and accuracy in AI outputs has never been greater,” added Aravind Aluri, Chief Product Officer at Sirion. “We built Sirion’s AI strategy on a foundation of trust, utilizing both proprietary and open-source AI models. Recent product innovations—including conversational search, AI redlining, and advanced extraction—further establish Sirion as a trusted leader in AI-native CLM. Every AI recommendation links to its data source, and for contract redlines, we provide a comprehensive explanation of the issues that prompted each change, giving users the context and confidence to act.”

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, it has been a pioneer in applying generative AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform’s extraction, conversational search, and AI-led negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands such as BNY Mellon, IBM and Vodafone trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages.

For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management, Lynne Phelan, Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, 21 October 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, Lynne Phelan, 14 October 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

