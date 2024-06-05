SipWithMe Coffee Amenity Now Available in Most Major U.S. Metros

Multifamily residents nationwide can now enjoy barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WithMe, a leader in technology-enabled amenities for multifamily communities, has announced the national expansion of its innovative bean-to-cup coffee solution, SipWithMe.





This expansion represents a major milestone for SipWithMe, which launched in select markets in late 2021. To date, SipWithMe solutions have been installed in hundreds of communities across 30 markets. Now, multifamily properties in most major U.S. metros can bring the amenity’s premium coffee experience to their residents.

“SipWithMe’s nationwide accessibility is a huge accomplishment that reinforces our mission of making people’s lives better through convenient amenity solutions,” said Jeff Lail, Chief Operations Officer at WithMe. “We can now rapidly meet growing demand and bring the SipWithMe experience to multifamily communities in every corner of the country.”

SipWithMe eliminates the hassle of daily coffee runs for residents and property staff. The intuitive machines brew 20+ beverages in under a minute, using freshly roasted craft coffee and the highest-quality flavor powders. Residents enjoy the perk of free drinks, up to a set monthly allowance controlled by the property.

SipWithMe’s integrated technology ensures a seamless experience, with remote machine monitoring and live support available seven days a week. Robust data and analytics also enable properties to easily track usage and quantify the valuable amenity’s return on investment.

To learn how you can bring SipWithMe to your community, contact WithMe. You can also visit WithMe at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize conference in Philadelphia from June 20-21 at booth #1810.

About WithMe, Inc.

WithMe, Inc. makes people’s lives better every day through convenient, technology-powered amenities for the multifamily industry and beyond. WithMe’s PrintWithMe and SipWithMe solutions make resident printing and coffee simple, helping property management leaders deliver an elevated living experience and meet evolving resident needs for remote/hybrid workspaces while simultaneously decreasing spend, controlling costs, and saving time for staff. PrintWithMe powers printer amenities and staff solutions at thousands of multifamily, cafe and coworking locations across all 50 states. SipWithMe, now available in major markets, is disrupting the coffee amenity category. WithMe is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, as well as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner and a 2024 NAA Top Employer.

Learn more at www.withme.com.

