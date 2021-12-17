SingleStore Recognized in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems

Evaluation Was Based on SingleStore’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleStore, the single database for all data-intensive applications, today announced that it has been recognized for the first time by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems (CDBMS).

“We are thrilled to be listed for the first time in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant and be recognized for our various strengths,” said SingleStore CEO Raj Verma. “We believe this recognition comes at a pivotal time in the evolution of database technology. Major forces such as an increase in data intensity and the rise of new demanding applications with low-latency and high-concurrency needs are causing a disruption in the way data is managed. Applications across all industries and use cases are becoming increasingly data-intensive. A modern database — one that is built for the cloud, scalable, supports any data model, and is based on a relational foundation — is needed to keep up.”

Gartner says, “The data fabric enables the cloud data ecosystem through data integration, metadata management and governance capabilities. Data today is distributed, disparate and diverse. The center of data gravity has pivoted to the cloud.” 1

Adding further, “Many data and analytics leaders report that the cloud experience today requires a significant integration effort to ensure that components all work well together. CSPs and ISVs are starting to respond with more refined and mature cloud data ecosystems as the market moves from ‘some assembly required’ to a more packaged platform experience. Cloud data ecosystems aim to resolve the inherent stress and complexity presented by the overall data and analytics landscape.” 1

Finally, “Old and inflexible DBMS platforms can prevent organizations from maximizing value from their data,” said Rick Greenwald, senior director analyst at Gartner.2

Gartner defines the cloud database management system (CDBMS) market as: “Core capabilities are that vendors fully supply fully provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data in cloud storage. Data is stored in a cloud storage tier (such as a cloud object store, a distributed data store or other proprietary cloud storage infrastructure), and may use multiple data models — relational, non-relational (e.g. document, key-value, wide-column, graph, time series).” 3

These CDBMSs reflect optimization strategies designed to support transactions and/or analytical processing for one or more of the following use cases:

Traditional and augmented transaction processing

Traditional and logical data warehouse

Data science exploration/deep learning

Stream/event processing

Operational intelligence

SingleStore continues to have strong momentum in terms of product innovation, hiring, funding, and customer traction. The company recently opened an East Coast Technology Hub in the U.S. and is expanding internationally. SingleStore’s rapidly growing customer base includes such industry-leading companies as Apple, Disney, Hulu, Goldman Sachs, and Verizon.

“SingleStore has provided innovative thought leadership with rapid progressive evolution of capabilities,” according to one SingleStore customer’s recent Gartner Peer Insights review. “This includes [a] multi-mode support model and hybrid multicloud options. [They are] a great team to partner with, continually pushing the bounds in their offering.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SingleStore

SingleStore is dedicated to helping businesses adapt more quickly, embrace diverse data, and accelerate digital innovation by operationalizing all data through a single database for all of their moments that matter. These capabilities are provided as a service on Amazon Web Services (WAS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Red Hat and through your own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB. Follow us @SingleStoreDB and @SingleStoreDevs or visit www.singlestore.com.

1 Gartner,“The Impacts of Emerging Cloud Data Ecosystems: An Architectural Perspective,” Adam Ronthal and Donald Feinberg, 9 September 2021.



2 Gartner, “Reengineering DBMSs to the Cloud Provides Big Benefits,” Rick Greenwald, 12 August 2021.



3 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems,” Henry Cook, Merv Adrian Et Al. 14 December 2021.

