Sinclair Stations Honored with Two RTDNA National Edward. R. Murrow Awards

WCHS Wins Best Hard News and WPDE Wins Excellence in Video

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair is proud to announce WCHS in Charleston and WPDE in Myrtle Beach have been honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) with National Edward. R. Murrow Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.





Hard News



The Story of Serial Rapist Charles Woods – WCHS, Charleston, WV

Excellence in Video



Painting the Preserve – WPDE ABC15, Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC

Earlier this year, 15 of Sinclair’s owned and or operated content centers across the country were honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 22 regional awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

“RTDNA’s National Edward R. Murrow Award is one of journalism’s highest honors, and we are proud of the award-winning work produced by WCHS and WPDE. These prestigious awards recognize our commitment to telling stories that impact our communities and beyond,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Jessica Bellucci, jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com