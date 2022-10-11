<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sinclair Broadcast Group, ONE Media 3.0, and Bally Sports Executives to Speak at NAB Show, New York

Sessions Will Focus on Latest ATSC 3.0 NextGen Broadcast Developments and Applications, Network Security, Data and Revenue

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Executives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ONE Media 3.0 and Bally Sports will be participating in the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show New York. Members of the company’s leadership team are scheduled to present in panel discussions during the show.

Executives include:

  • Chris Ripley, President and CEO
  • Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Broadcast
  • Mark Aitken, SVP of Advanced Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group/President, ONE Media 3.0
  • Mike Kralec, SVP, Chief Technology Officer
  • John McClure, VP, Chief Information Security Officer
  • Matt Blanock, VP, Marketing and Creative Services, Bally Sports

The Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will participate in the following NAB Show events:

NAB Cybersecurity for Broadcasters
Tuesday, October 18
1pm John McClure – Leading-Edge Strategies for Securing the Network
3:45pm John McClure – Ransomware: Unique Perspectives on Defense/M&E Industry
 
 
NAB TV2025
Wednesday, October 19
10am Mark Atiken – Fireside Chat: Transforming the Broadcast Industry
10:15am John McClure – Cybersecurity: Strategies for Mitigating Risk
11:15am Chris Ripley – Station Group Leaders on the State of the Industry
12:40pm Matt Blanock – How QR Codes Align the Attention of TV with the Data of Digital
2:15pm Rob Weisbord – Technology, Data and the Future of Local TV Ad Revenue
4:15pm Mike Kralec – Technology, the Cloud and the Station Group of the Future

Visit https://nabshow.com/ny2022/ for information on credentials needed to attend the sessions.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Contacts

Media:
Sinclair:
Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com
ONE Media:
Josh Gordon: josh@joshgordon.com

