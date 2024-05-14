Energous Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based intelligent wireless power networks, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and provided an update on recent partnerships and company highlights.





First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of approximately $0.1 million versus $0.1 million in the 2023 period.

Costs and expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $6.7 million versus $6.4 million in the 2023 period. Total first quarter 2024 GAAP costs and expenses consisted of approximately $0.1 million in cost of revenue, $2.3 million in research and development (R&D) expenses, $2.7 million in sales, marketing, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, and approximately $1.6 million in severance expenses.

Cost reductions continued through the first three months of 2024 with total non-GAAP costs and expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $4.8 million decreasing from $5.8 million for the same 2023 period, representing a cost reduction of approximately $1.0 million, or 17%, year over year.

Year-over-year net loss of approximately $(6.6) million, or $(1.11) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, versus a net loss of approximately $(6.7) million, or $(1.63) per basic and diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Non-GAAP net loss of approximately $(4.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus non-GAAP net loss of approximately ($5.5) million for the same 2023 period, representing a 16% improvement year over year.

Approximately $10.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024, with no debt.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information.

Company Highlights

Velociti, a global provider of technology deployment, maintenance and integration solutions, is working with multiple, international retail organizations to build Over-the-Air ( OTA ) wireless power network POCs powered by Energous WattUp® technology. These retailers intend to use the Energous wireless network solutions to implement real-time asset management systems to reduce losses and lower costs.

) wireless power network POCs powered by Energous WattUp® technology. These retailers intend to use the Energous wireless network solutions to implement real-time asset management systems to reduce losses and lower costs. WiGL, a developer of touchless wireless charging for IoT devices, is beginning the commercialization phase of an Energous-powered wireless power network to showcase its Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT) solutions for smart homes.

devices, is beginning the commercialization phase of an Energous-powered wireless power network to showcase its Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT) solutions for smart homes. We continue to receive positive feedback from major retailers for the Energous 2 Watt PowerBridge transmitter, specifically for the improved wireless power coverage (98%) and infrastructure cost optimization.

Anukin, our new IT services and IT consulting partner in Latin America, recently completed a successful POC with a Mexico-based retailer, with the Energous-powered asset tracking and management system improving asset tracking coverage by more than 92%.

“We continue to deliver on our plan to streamline business operations and reduce costs, while also focusing on transitioning several key proofs of concept to a deployment phase,” said Mallorie Burak, Interim Principal Executive Officer and CFO of Energous. “We have established new relationships with key technology partners who are working to integrate our Energous powered OTA networks into IoT deployments for their multinational retailer customers. We believe IoT is a game changer for retail organizations, who are using this technology to enable data-driven decision making, improve customer engagement, and streamline operations. We also believe Energous powered OTA networks, which we believe will provide on-demand access to wireless power similar to how cell phones can provide seamless access to data from anywhere, will enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent automation for IoT applications.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has been pioneering wireless charging over distance technology since 2012. Today, as the global leader in wireless charging over distance, its networks are safely and seamlessly powering its customers’ RF-based systems in a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, healthcare and more. Its total network solution is designed to support a variety of applications, including inventory and asset tracking, smart manufacturing, electronic shelf labels, IoT sensors, digital supply chain management, inventory management, loss prevention, patient/people tracking and sustainability initiatives. The number of industries and applications it serves is rapidly growing as it works to support the next generation of the IoT ecosystem.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and non-GAAP research and development expenses (R&D). Non-GAAP net loss excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, offering costs relating to warrant liability and change in fair value of warrant liability. Non-GAAP costs and expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and severance expense. Non-GAAP SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP R&D excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,655 $ 13,876 Restricted cash 60 60 Accounts receivable, net 27 102 Inventory 623 430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 316 539 Total current assets 11,681 15,007 Property and equipment, net 382 429 Right-of-use lease asset 1,029 1,240 Total assets $ 13,092 $ 16,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,532 $ 1,879 Accrued expenses 1,170 1,254 Accrued severance 1,469 134 Warrant liability 702 620 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 684 707 Deferred revenue 10 27 Total current liabilities 5,567 4,621 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 369 557 Total liabilities 5,936 5,178 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 395,796 393,539 Accumulated deficit (388,641 ) (382,042 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,156 11,498 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,092 $ 16,676

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 64 $ 97 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 109 139 Research and development 2,349 3,079 Sales and marketing 873 1,212 General and administrative 1,835 1,961 Severance expense 1,563 – Total costs and expenses 6,729 6,391 Loss from operations (6,665 ) (6,294 ) Other income (expense): Offering costs related to warrant liability – (592 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (82 ) – Interest income 148 233 Total other income (expense) 66 (359 ) Net loss $ (6,599 ) $ (6,653 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (1.11 ) $ (1.63 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,961,186 4,070,438

Energous Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss (GAAP) $ (6,599 ) $ (6,653 ) Add (subtract) the following items: Depreciation and amortization 48 46 Stock-based compensation * 274 522 Severance expense 1,563 – Offering costs related to warrant liability – 592 Change in fair value of warrant liability 82 – Adjusted net non-GAAP loss $ (4,632 ) $ (5,493 ) * Stock-based compensation excludes $130 which is included in severance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total costs and expenses (GAAP) $ 6,729 $ 6,391 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (48 ) (46 ) Stock-based compensation * (274 ) (522 ) Severance expense (1,563 ) – Adjusted non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 4,844 $ 5,823 * Stock-based compensation excludes $130 which is included in severance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total research and development expenses (GAAP) $ 2,349 $ 3,079 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (41 ) (43 ) Stock-based compensation (107 ) (209 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 2,201 $ 2,827 Total sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 2,708 $ 3,173 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (7 ) (3 ) Stock-based compensation (167 ) (313 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses $ 2,534 $ 2,857

