<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Todd Bernstein Vice President and General Manager of...
Business Wire

Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Todd Bernstein Vice President and General Manager of WJLA in Washington, DC

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Todd Bernstein has been named VP/General Manager of WJLA-ABC7 and WJLA-24/7 in Washington, DC.

Bernstein, who joined the station in 2005, has held several leadership roles at WJLA, most recently serving as Station Manager. Prior positions include Director of Sales, Sales Manager, Director of Business Development, National Sales Manager and Local/Political Sales Manager.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “Todd has nearly 20 years of broadcast and sales management experience at WJLA, with deep roots in the Washington DC community. We are thrilled he is stepping into the GM role to lead the team, and we’re confident he will continue to successfully grow the station and revenue.”

Bernstein began his media career as an Account Executive at Harrington, Righter & Parsons, where he was responsible for the oversight of the advertising for Sinclair-owned stations.

He holds a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law and a Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications.

“I’m both humbled and honored to take on this important leadership role. This is a position I have been preparing for my entire broadcast career,” said Bernstein. “I’m thrilled to lead these fantastic stations as we continue to create content and grow across all platforms.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Jessica Bellucci

Jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Articoli correlati

Razer Pushes the Boundaries of Gaming Innovation With Exciting Announcements at CES 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Debuting new technologies such as the world’s first beamforming soundbar with head-tracking AI, and the most powerful Razer Blades...
Continua a leggere

Northstar Travel Group Announces New CEO Jason Young, and Other Leadership Changes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Thomas Kemp Transitions to Chairman Bob Sullivan Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northstar Travel Group (“Northstar”), the largest information...
Continua a leggere

CAES Awarded LRIP2 Contract from Lockheed Martin to Support Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) System

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RF--CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Razer Pushes the Boundaries of Gaming Innovation With Exciting Announcements at CES 2023

Business Wire