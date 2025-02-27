Sinclair Becomes First Broadcaster to Implement LIVE AI-Powered Language Translation for Newscasts

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced it is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to provide real-time live language translation of local newscasts. The first-of-its-kind test is underway in Baltimore/WBFF, San Antonio/KABB, West Palm Beach/WPEC, and Las Vegas/KSNV, allowing viewers to access Spanish language broadcasts live, in real time.

As the first in broadcast media to implement live AI-powered translation for local newscasts, Sinclair aims to enhance accessibility and engagement, enabling non-English-speaking viewers to stay informed with accurate, real-time translations of critical news, weather, and community updates.

“At Sinclair, we are committed to leveraging innovative technology to expand access to local journalism,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President, Local Media. “By implementing live AI translation of our newscasts, we’re breaking down language barriers and ensuring that more viewers can engage with Sinclair’s trusted news coverage.”

For this initiative, Sinclair has collaborated with Deeptune, a leading generative AI language editing company.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sinclair on this groundbreaking implementation of our real-time AI translation technology. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in making critical news accessible to diverse communities and demonstrates how AI can be deployed responsibly to serve the public interest,” said Tim Lupo, Founder and CEO, Deeptune.

This real-time AI translation test marks an important step in broadening local news accessibility. Viewers in the participating markets can experience this groundbreaking service by tuning in to their local Sinclair station’s YouTube channel:

Baltimore/WBFF: https://www.youtube.com/@FOXBaltimore

San Antonio/KABB: https://www.youtube.com/c/KABBFOXSanAntonio

West Palm Beach/WPEC: https://www.youtube.com/@CBS12NewsWPEC

Las Vegas/KSNV: https://www.youtube.com/@News3LasVegas

Sinclair’s use of generative AI began in 2024, when the company began using AI for language translation with “Petko Unfiltered,” a Tennis Channel series (as part of Tennis Channel International’s expansion into additional territories) and in newscasts for use with severe weather at WPEC during the Hurricane Milton weather event.

Sinclair is committed to responsible use of AI and is a member of multiple organizations working to protect content provenance and address misinformation, including Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). In addition, Sinclair has created SAIF – Sinclair AI Forum, an internal, interdepartmental AI workgroup to facilitate knowledge sharing, governance, compliance, and strategic guidance across the company.

