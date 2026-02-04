Simulations Plus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”, “SLP”), a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development that advances biopharma innovation, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the upcoming investor conferences:
BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
Format: One-on-one meetings
When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Location: Snowbird, Utah
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
When: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
KeyBanc Healthcare Forum
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Location: Virtual
Webcast links will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at BTIG, TD Cowen, and KeyBanc.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus is a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development. We create value for our clients by accelerating the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and other products through innovative science-based software and consulting solutions. For more information, visit www.simulations-plus.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles
Lisa Fortuna
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com