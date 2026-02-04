Simulations Plus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”, “SLP”), a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development that advances biopharma innovation, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Format: One-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Location: Snowbird, Utah

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

KeyBanc Healthcare Forum

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Location: Virtual

Webcast links will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at BTIG, TD Cowen, and KeyBanc.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus is a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development. We create value for our clients by accelerating the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and other products through innovative science-based software and consulting solutions. For more information, visit www.simulations-plus.com.

