Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

Simulations Plus Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

Conference call to be on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. ET

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the period ended May 31, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on July 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Ms. Renee Bouche

(661) 723-7723

renee@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR
Mr. Brian S. Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

(346) 396-8696

slp@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

Quanterix Appoints Michael Doyle as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Doyle brings strong financial experience and track record to Quanterix BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker...
Continua a leggere

Taboola to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd.

Business Wire Business Wire -
IACA shareholders voted to approve the proposed business combination in a special meeting today NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ION Acquisition Corp. 1,...
Continua a leggere

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with QOMPLX Before July 20, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Special Meeting of Tailwind stockholders to approve proposed business combination with QOMPLX to be held on July 20, 2021...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Quanterix Appoints Michael Doyle as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire