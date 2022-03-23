Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

Simulations Plus Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

Conference Call to be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the period ended February 28, 2022, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on April 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

