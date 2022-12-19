<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

Conference call to be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the period ended November 30, 2022, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on January 4, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Ms. Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR
Mr. Brian Siegel

346-396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

The Global Audiovisual Technology Forum Was Held in Los Angeles

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hundreds of guests worldwide attended the Global Audiovisual Technology Forum at the first World Film Industry Conference...
Continua a leggere

Enfusion Appoints Brad Herring as New Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Veteran public company CFO brings successful FinTech, SaaS, and growth stage company experience NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Comtech Awarded 5G Location Services Contract with Tier-1 MNO in Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
Comtech’s 5G Solutions to Bring Unprecedented Value and Enhanced Customer Outcomes for New Network Applications MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 19, 2022--...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Global Audiovisual Technology Forum Was Held in Los Angeles

Business Wire