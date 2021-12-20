Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

Conference Call to be on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the period ended November 30, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on January 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Ms. Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR
Mr. Brian Siegel

346-396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

