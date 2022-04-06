Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue growth of 13%; Software revenue growth of 25%; Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of 40%

Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended February 28, 2022.

“We generated solid revenue growth, improved margins and strong EPS growth during the second quarter, demonstrating the health of our business and the operating leverage in our model,” said Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus. “Our software business continued its rapid expansion and our services business generated strong bookings and backlog growth with a large pipeline of opportunities.”

“We delivered double-digit revenue increases across our three major software platforms as a result of our increased upsell efforts and the addition of 18 new customers,” added Mr. O’Connor. “MonolixSuite® revenue was especially strong, with 43% growth, and is now our second-highest selling software product. The 25% growth in our software business offset the 5% decline in our services business this quarter and software revenue is now contributing over 60% of our revenue. The results represent an encouraging first half of the fiscal year and demonstrate that we are on-pace to achieve our full-year goals.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

  • Total revenue increased 13% to $14.8 million;
  • Software revenue increased 25% to $9.8 million, representing 66% of total revenue;
  • Services revenue declined 5% to $5.0 million, representing 34% of total revenue;
  • Gross profit increased 17% to $12.0 million; gross margin was 81%;
  • Net income and diluted EPS of $4.4 million and $0.21 compared to $3.2 million and $0.15, respectively;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million, representing 48% of total revenue.

YTD Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

  • Total revenue increased 14% to $27.2 million;
  • Software revenue increased 23% to $17.1 million, representing 63% of total revenue;
  • Services revenue increased 2% to $10.1 million, representing 37% of total revenue;
  • Gross profit increased 17% to $21.6 million; gross margin was 79%;
  • Net income and diluted EPS of $7.4 million and $0.36 compared to $5.7 million and $0.27, respectively;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million, representing 46% of total revenue.

Mr. O’Connor concluded, “Our performance was in line with our guidance during the first half of fiscal 2022. As we look to the second half of the year, we expect our software business to continue to deliver strong performance, combined with improved results in our services business. As a result, we remain confident in achieving our 10-15% revenue guidance for the full-year driven by a positive mix shift towards our higher-margin software offerings.”

Quarterly Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by dialing 1-201-389-0879. The webcast will be available on our website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Definition

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)

Three months ended February 28, 

 

Six months ended February 28, 

(in thousands, except per common share amounts)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 
Revenue
Software

 $

9,758

 

 $

7,827

 

 $

17,120

 

 $

13,975

 

Services

 

     5,038

 

 

     5,320

 

 

   10,093

 

 

     9,873

 

Total revenue

 

   14,796

 

 

   13,147

 

 

   27,213

 

 

   23,848

 

Cost of revenue
Software

 

        780

 

 

        836

 

 

     1,515

 

 

     1,647

 

Services

 

     2,050

 

 

     2,075

 

 

     4,071

 

 

     3,697

 

Total cost of revenue

 

     2,830

 

 

     2,911

 

 

     5,586

 

 

     5,344

 

Gross profit

 

   11,966

 

 

   10,236

 

 

   21,627

 

 

   18,504

 

Operating expenses
Research and development

 

        902

 

 

     1,292

 

 

     1,784

 

 

     2,101

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

     5,584

 

 

     5,458

 

 

   10,572

 

 

     9,866

 

Total operating expenses

 

     6,486

 

 

     6,750

 

 

   12,356

 

 

   11,967

 

 
Income from operations

 

     5,480

 

 

     3,486

 

 

     9,271

 

 

     6,537

 

 
Other income (expense), net

 

          53

 

 

        (63

)

 

        118

 

 

       (118

)

               
Income before income taxes 

 

     5,533

 

 

     3,423

 

 

     9,389

 

 

     6,419

 

Provision for income taxes

 

    (1,124

)

 

       (212

)

 

    (1,954

)

 

       (729

)

Net Income

 $

  4,409

 

 $

  3,211

 

 $

  7,435

 

 $

  5,690

 

 
Earnings per share
Basic

 $

    0.22

 

 $

    0.16

 

 $

    0.37

 

 $

    0.28

 

Diluted

 $

    0.21

 

 $

    0.15

 

 $

    0.36

 

 $

    0.27

 

 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding 
Basic

 

   20,177

 

 

   20,006

 

 

   20,164

 

 

   19,968

 

Diluted

 

   20,745

 

 

   20,842

 

 

   20,738

 

 

   20,786

 

 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

        (38

)

 

          (4

)

 

       (275

)

 

          (4

)

Comprehensive income

 $

  4,371

 

 $

  3,207

 

 $

  7,160

 

 $

  5,686

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)   February 28,
2022		 August 31,
2021
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents  

 $

          60,373

 

 $

          36,984

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $78  

 

            15,039

 

 

              9,851

 

Prepaid income taxes  

 

                 449

 

 

              1,012

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

 

              3,573

 

 

              4,846

 

Short-term investments  

 

            64,192

 

 

            86,620

 

Total current assets  

 

           143,626

 

 

           139,313

 

Long-term assets  
Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of  $15,062 and $14,438  

 

              8,529

 

 

              7,646

 

Property and equipment, net   

 

                 634

 

 

              1,838

 

Operating lease right of use asset  

 

              1,653

 

 

              1,276

 

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of  $7,231 and $6,516  

 

              9,754

 

 

            10,469

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,475 and $2,186  

 

              7,877

 

 

              6,464

 

Goodwill  

 

            12,921

 

 

            12,921

 

Other assets  

 

                   50

 

 

                   51

 

Total assets  

 $

        185,044

 

 $

        179,978

 

   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Current liabilities  
Accounts payable  

 $

              414

 

 $

              387

 

Accrued payroll and other expenses  

 

              2,220

 

 

              5,604

 

Contracts payable – current portion  

 

              4,793

 

 

              4,550

 

Operating lease liability, current portion  

 

                 336

 

 

                 382

 

Deferred revenue  

 

              1,241

 

 

                 651

 

Total current liabilities  

 

              9,004

 

 

            11,574

 

   
Long-term liabilities  
Deferred income taxes, net  

 

              2,150

 

 

              1,726

 

Operating lease liability  

 

              1,314

 

 

                 896

 

Total liabilities  

 

            12,468

 

 

            14,196

 

   
Commitments and contingencies   
   
Shareholders’ equity  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized no shares issued and outstanding  

 

                   –

 

 

                   –

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital — 50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,181,784 and 20,141,521 shares issued and outstanding  

 

           135,472

 

 

           133,418

 

Retained earnings  

 

            37,422

 

 

            32,407

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss  

 

                (318

)

 

                 (43

)

Total shareholders’ equity  

 

           172,576

 

 

           165,782

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  

 $

        185,044

 

 $

        179,978

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  
Trended Financial Information*    
(Unaudited)                            
   

2021

 

2022

 

2021

2022

(in millions except earnings per share amounts)   Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Q1   Q2   Fiscal Year Fiscal YTD
Software revenue  
GastroPlus  

 $

             3.3

 

 $

             4.5

 

 $

             5.4

 

 $

             3.1

 

 $

             4.0

 

 $

           5.5

 

 $

           16.3

 

 $

             9.4

 

MonolixSuite  

 

                1.2

 

 

                1.6

 

 

                0.9

 

 

                0.8

 

 $

             1.6

 

 $

           2.2

 

 

                4.4

 

 $

             3.8

 

ADMET Predictor  

 

                1.2

 

 

                1.2

 

 

                1.5

 

 

                1.2

 

 $

             1.5

 

 $

           1.4

 

 

                5.0

 

 $

             2.9

 

Other  

 

                0.5

 

 

                0.6

 

 

                0.5

 

 

                0.3

 

 $

             0.3

 

 $

           0.7

 

 

                1.9

 

 $

             1.0

 

Total software revenue  

 $

             6.2

 

 $

             7.8

 

 $

             8.3

 

 $

             5.4

 

 

 $

             7.4

 

 $

           9.8

 

 $

           27.7

 

 $

           17.1

 

Services revenue    
PKPD  

 $

             2.2

 

 $

             2.6

 

 $

             1.9

 

 $

             2.3

 

 $

             2.3

 

 $

           2.2

 

 

 $

             9.1

 

 $

             4.5

 

QSP/QST  

 

                1.1

 

 

                1.7

 

 

                1.2

 

 

                1.1

 

 $

             1.5

 

 $

           1.5

 

 

 

                5.1

 

 $

             3.0

 

PBPK  

 

                0.6

 

 

                0.9

 

 

                0.7

 

 

                0.7

 

 $

             0.9

 

 $

           0.9

 

 

 

                3.0

 

 $

             1.8

 

Other  

 

                0.5

 

 

                  –

 

 

                0.6

 

 

                0.3

 

 $

             0.3

 

 $

           0.4

 

 

 

                1.4

 

 $

             0.8

 

Total services revenue  

 $

             4.5

 

 $

             5.3

 

 $

             4.4

 

 $

             4.4

 

 $

             5.0

 

 $

           5.0

 

#

 $

           18.8

 

 $

           10.1

 

Total consolidated revenue  

 $

           10.7

 

 $

           13.1

 

 $

           12.8

 

 $

             9.8

 

 $

           12.4

 

 $

          14.8

 

#

 $

           46.5

 

 $

           27.2

 

   
Gross Margin  
Software  

 

86.9

%

 

89.0

%

 

90.0

%

 

85.0

%

 

90.0

%

 

92.0

%

 

 

88.0

%

 

91.2

%

Services  

 

63.9

%

 

61.0

%

 

63.0

%

 

55.0

%

 

60.0

%

 

59.3

%

 

 

61.0

%

 

59.7

%

Total   

 

77.3

%

 

77.9

%

 

80.7

%

 

71.7

%

 

77.8

%

 

80.9

%

 

77.2

%

 

79.5

%

   
Income from operations  

 $

             3.1

 

 $

             3.5

 

 $

             4.5

 

 $

             0.2

 

 $

             3.8

 

 $

           5.5

 

 $

           11.3

 

 $

             9.3

 

Operating Margin  

 

28.5

%

 

26.6

%

 

35.6

%

 

1.8

%

 

30.6

%

 

37.0

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

34.1

%

Net Income  

 $

             2.5

 

 $

             3.2

 

 $

             3.8

 

 $

             0.3

 

 $

             3.0

 

 $

           4.4

 

 $

             9.8

 

 $

             7.4

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share  

 $

           0.12

 

 $

           0.15

 

 $

           0.18

 

 $

           0.01

 

 $

           0.15

 

 $

          0.21

 

 $

           0.47

 

 $

           0.36

 

Adjusted EBITDA  

 $

             4.3

 

 $

             5.0

 

 $

             5.9

 

 $

             1.7

 

 $

             5.3

 

 $

           7.2

 

 $

           16.9

 

 $

           12.4

 

Cash Flow from Operations  

 $

             5.3

 

 $

             1.3

 

 $

             4.3

 

 $

             8.3

 

 $

             3.6

 

 $

           2.6

 

 $

           19.2

 

 $

             6.2

 

   
Revenue Breakdown by Region  
Americas  

 $

             7.1

 

 $

             8.7

 

 $

             9.7

 

 $

             7.1

 

 $

             8.5

 

 $

           9.7

 

 

              32.5

 

 $

           18.2

 

EMEA  

 

                2.5

 

 

                3.1

 

 

                1.5

 

 

                0.9

 

 

                3.0

 

 

              3.7

 

 

                7.9

 

 

                6.7

 

Asia Pacific  

 

                1.1

 

 

                1.4

 

 

                1.7

 

 

                1.8

 

 

                0.9

 

 

              1.4

 

 

                6.0

 

 

                2.3

 

Total consolidated revenue  

 $

           10.7

 

 $

           13.1

 

 $

           12.8

 

 $

             9.8

 

 $

           12.4

 

 $

          14.8

 

 $

           46.6

 

 $

           27.2

 

     
Software Performance Metrics  
Average Revenue per Customer (in thousands)  
Commercial   

 $

           74.0

 

 $

           84.0

 

 $

           98.0

 

 $

           65.0

 

 $

           71.0

 

 $

        101.0

 

   
Services Performance Metrics  
Backlog  

 $

           12.0

 

 $

           11.2

 

 $

           12.4

 

 $

           13.0

 

 $

           15.4

 

 $

          17.0

 

   
*Numbers may not add due to rounding  
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. 
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(Unaudited)

2021

2022

2021

2022

(in millions) Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Q1 Q2 Fiscal Year Fiscal YTD
Net Income

 $             2.5

 $             3.2

 $             3.8

 $             0.3

 $             3.0

 $             4.4

 $             9.8

 $             7.4

Excluding:
Interest income and expense, net

               (0.1)

               (0.0)

               (0.0)

               (0.0)

               (0.1)

 

              (0.1)

 

               (0.2)

               (0.1)

Provision for income taxes

                0.5

                0.2

                0.7

               (0.1)

                0.8

 

                1.1

 

                1.3

                2.0

Depreciation and amortization

                0.9

                0.9

                0.9

                1.0

                0.8

 

                1.0

 

                3.6

                1.8

Stock-based compensation

                0.5

                0.7

                0.6

                0.6

                0.6

 

                0.7

 

                2.4

                1.3

 
Adjusted EBITDA

 $             4.3

 $             5.0

 $             5.9

 $             1.7

 $             5.3

 $             7.2

 $           16.9

 $           12.4

 

