Simulations Plus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022, ended August 31, 2022.

“Simulations Plus delivered a strong fourth quarter, resulting in full-year revenue growth above our guidance, which, when combined with a heavy software mix and operating leverage, led to gross margin expansion and higher income and adjusted EBITDA growth rates,” said Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus. “Improved cross-selling and increasing industry adoption of modeling and simulation solutions contributed to sustainable growth in our software business while we built a robust backlog for services, especially for PBPK and PKPD services. In addition, we increased our global footprint by expanding our presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and further penetrated smaller biotech firms with our offerings.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

Total revenue increased 19% to $11.7 million;

Software revenue increased 10% to $5.9 million, representing 50% of total revenue;

Services revenue increased 30% to $5.8 million, representing 50% of total revenue;

Gross profit increased 28% to $9.1 million; gross margin was 77%;

Net income of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, representing 20% of total revenue.

Full Year Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

Total revenue increased 16% to $53.9 million;

Software revenue increased 18% to $32.6 million, representing 61% of total revenue;

Services revenue increased 13% to $21.3 million, representing 39% of total revenue;

Gross profit increased 20% to $43.1 million; gross margin was 80%;

Net income of $12.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million, representing 39% of total revenue.

Results Fiscal 2023

Guidance Increase Revenue $53.9M $59.3M – 62.0M 10-15% Software mix 61% 60-65% – Services mix 39% 35-40% – Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.63-$0.67 5-10%

“Our expected revenue growth rate for fiscal 2023 is in line with our long-term organic growth rate target of 10-15%,” added Mr. O’Connor. “However, we expect seasonal revenue patterns to shift with changes in our renewal patterns due to successful and ongoing cross-selling initiatives, as well as the impact of somewhat slower renewal patterns on the part of our clients, which we have seen in the back half of fiscal 2022 and expect to continue into fiscal 2023. While this sets us up for lower-than-normal first fiscal-quarter revenue growth, roughly flat year-over-year, we do not anticipate a meaningful net impact on the full-year revenue results, and we expect full-year renewal rates to be in-line with historical patterns.”

“From a cost perspective, we are seeing a competitive market for modeling and simulation professionals, and accordingly, we expect to invest in employee growth, recruiting and retention,” concluded Mr. O’Connor. “The net impact of these investments is expected to be increased operating expense levels in fiscal 2023 as we digest these incremental costs. However, over the medium to long-term, we expect to see a return to higher levels of operating leverage and margins as we deliver on our long-term organic revenue growth targets of 10-15%.”

Environmental, Social, and Governance

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss details of the company's performance for the fiscal year and certain forward-looking information.

Non-GAAP Definition

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Years Ended August 31, (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2022 2021 2020 Revenues Software $ 32,642 $ 27,670 $ 21,587 Services 21,264 18,796 20,002 Total revenues 53,906 46,466 41,589 Cost of revenues Software 3,060 3,235 2,883 Services 7,762 7,365 7,766 Total cost of revenues 10,822 10,600 10,649 Gross profit 43,084 35,866 30,940 Operating expenses Research and development 3,208 4,047 2,975 Selling, general, and administrative 24,965 20,566 16,360 Total operating expenses 28,173 24,613 19,335 Income from operations 14,911 11,253 11,605 Other income (expense), net 204 (168 ) (218 ) Income before income taxes 15,115 11,085 11,387 Provision for income taxes (2,632 ) (1,303 ) (2,055 ) Net Income $ 12,483 $ 9,782 $ 9,332 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,196 20,045 17,819 Diluted 20,749 20,743 18,538 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (265 ) (101 ) 58 Comprehensive income $ 12,218 $ 9,681 $ 9,390

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS August 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,567 $ 36,984 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $78 13,787 9,851 Prepaid income taxes 1,391 1,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,377 4,846 Short-term investments 76,668 86,620 Total current assets 146,790 139,313 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $15,672 and $14,438 9,563 7,646 Property and equipment, net 632 1,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,420 1,276 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $7,928 and $6,516 9,057 10,469 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,662 and $2,186 7,560 6,464 Goodwill 12,921 12,921 Other assets 439 51 Total assets $ 188,382 $ 179,978 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 225 $ 387 Accrued compensation 3,254 3,185 Accrued expenses 931 2,419 Contracts payable — 4,550 Operating lease liability – current portion 461 382 Deferred revenue 2,864 651 Total current liabilities 7,735 11,574 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 1,456 1,726 Operating lease liability 943 896 Total liabilities 10,134 14,196 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,260,070 and 20,141,521 shares issued and outstanding 138,512 133,418 Retained earnings 40,044 32,407 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (308 ) (43 ) Total shareholders’ equity 178,248 165,782 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 188,382 $ 179,978

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Trended Financial Information* (Unaudited) (in millions except earnings per share amounts) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY FY Revenue Software $ 6.2 $ 7.8 $ 8.3 $ 5.4 $ 7.4 $ 9.8 $ 9.6 $ 5.9 $ 27.7 $ 32.7 Services 4.5 5.3 4.4 4.4 5.0 5.0 5.3 5.8 18.8 21.2 Total $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ 12.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 11.7 $ 46.5 $ 53.9 Gross Margin Software 86.9 % 89.0 % 90.0 % 85.0 % 90.0 % 92.0 % 92.4 % 86.1 % 88.0 % 90.6 % Services 63.9 % 61.0 % 63.0 % 55.0 % 60.0 % 59.3 % 65.6 % 68.2 % 61.0 % 63.5 % Total 77.3 % 77.9 % 80.7 % 71.7 % 77.8 % 80.9 % 82.9 % 77.2 % 77.2 % 79.9 % Income from operations $ 3.1 $ 3.5 $ 4.5 $ 0.2 $ 3.8 $ 5.5 $ 4.9 $ 0.7 $ 11.3 $ 14.9 Operating Margin 28.5 % 26.6 % 35.6 % 1.8 % 30.6 % 37.0 % 33.1 % 5.9 % 24.2 % 27.7 % Net Income $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 3.8 $ 0.3 $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 9.8 $ 12.5 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3 $ 5.0 $ 5.9 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.3 $ 2.3 $ 16.9 $ 21.0 Cash Flow from Operations $ 5.3 $ 1.3 $ 4.3 $ 8.3 $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ 3.8 $ 7.9 $ 19.2 $ 17.9 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 7.1 $ 8.7 $ 9.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 $ 8.4 $ 32.5 $ 37.7 EMEA 2.5 3.1 1.5 0.9 3.0 3.7 1.9 1.7 7.9 10.4 Asia Pacific 1.1 1.4 1.7 1.8 0.9 1.4 1.9 1.6 6.0 5.8 Total $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ 12.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 11.7 $ 46.6 $ 53.9 Software Performance Metrics Average Revenue per Customer (in 000s) Commercial $ 74.0 $ 84.0 $ 98.0 $ 65.0 $ 71.0 $ 101.0 $ 95.0 $ 65.0 Services Performance Metrics Backlog $ 12.0 $ 11.2 $ 12.4 $ 13.0 $ 15.4 $ 17.0 $ 16.7 $ 15.9 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income* (Unaudited) 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY FY Net Income $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 3.8 $ 0.3 $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 9.8 $ 12.5 Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (0.1 ) — — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (0.7 ) Provision for income taxes 0.5 0.2 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.8 1.1 0.7 (0.1 ) 1.3 2.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.9 3.6 3.6 Stock-based compensation 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 2.4 2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions expense — — — — — — — 0.3 — 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3 $ 5.0 $ 5.9 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.3 $ 2.3 $ 16.9 $ 21.0 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

