Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue of $12 million; Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.06; Both in line with fiscal 2023 guidance and Q1 expectations for revenue seasonality shift

Provides capital allocation strategy update focusing on corporate development activities, $50 million share repurchase program, and internal investment

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended November 30, 2022.

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said, “Despite a $0.3 million FX negative impact on our revenue, our first quarter results were in line with the new seasonal expectations we introduced on our last earnings call in November. At the time, we said we were taking deliberate actions to align software renewal timing for diverse groups and products within each customer, which we expected to impact our first quarter revenue seasonality while boosting our second through fourth quarter results. We also said some new sales were expected to push into our second quarter to align with customers’ new calendar year budgets. The renewal patterns are progressing as expected and we signed 15 new customers across our software portfolio and saw 15 upsells in the first quarter, the latter indicating our cross-selling strategy is working.

“I was also encouraged that our services business generated strong quarterly results, growing by nearly 17% while building our backlog to nearly $16 million. Our pipeline here remains strong, and we were also able to bring on several new consultants during the quarter to help satisfy the strong demand for our services.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2023 vs. Fiscal 2022):

  • Total revenue decreased 4% to $12.0 million;
  • Software revenue decreased 17% to $6.1 million, representing 51% of total revenue;
  • Services revenue increased 17% to $5.9 million, representing 49% of total revenue;
  • Gross profit decreased 4% to $9.3 million; gross margin was 78%;
  • Net income of $1.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.06, compared to net income of $3.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.15;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million, representing 25% of total revenue.

Capital Allocation Strategy Update

The Company is providing an update to its capital allocation strategy, including corporate development, capital return to shareholders, and internal investment.

1. Evolving the corporate development strategy to include strategic investments and partnerships

In August 2020, the Company sold 2.1 million shares of its common stock at $55 per share in a follow-on public offering, for net proceeds of $108 million for strategic acquisitions. Highly disciplined acquisitions have historically been the focus for the Company’s corporate development strategy. Since August 2020, management identified more than 60 candidates that initially met the Company’s acquisition criteria, which includes strategic and cultural fit, immediate EPS accretion and attractive valuations. Company management engaged in discussions with many of these candidates, and while ongoing communications continue with certain identified targets, none have resulted in an acquisition to date. While acquisitions will remain the top priority for inorganic growth, the Company is now expanding its corporate development strategy to allow for strategic investments and partnerships with companies that could lead to software and services portfolio innovation, increased leadership in computational biology, Total Addressable Market (TAM) expansion, and become potential future acquisitions. This change is expected to allow the Company to target a wider network of relevant companies with the goal of gaining access to leading edge trends and technologies in biosimulation or adjacent markets that were previously not considered.

2. Returning capital to shareholders through a $50 million share repurchase program

While corporate development remains a key focus for the Company, management believes acquisitions can be achieved with less capital than raised in August 2020. As such, the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common shares. No time limit was set for the completion of the share repurchase program, and the stock repurchase program may be modified, extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, in the sole discretion of the Company. The exact number and timing of share repurchases will depend on market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and will be funded through available cash balances.

As part of its ongoing commitment to drive shareholder value, the Company further announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction as part of the new share repurchase program. The Company is currently in discussions with potential brokers to administer the ASR, and intends to enter into an ASR transaction during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 for the repurchase of $20 million of its outstanding common shares leaving $30 million available for additional share repurchases under the repurchase program. Company management believes acquisitions can still be achieved with the remaining funds on hand after the repurchase program has been completed, plus free cash flow generated by the Company.

3. Continuing internal investment to drive revenue growth, increase efficiencies and lower costs

The company intends to continue to invest in scientific employee retention and recruiting and selectively add new headcount (sales and marketing) and technology.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance and Commentary

 

Fiscal 2023

Guidance

Annual Increase

Revenue

$59.3M – 62.0M

10-15%

Software mix

60-65%

Services mix

35-40%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.63-$0.67

5-10%

“We believe we remain on-pace to achieve our full-year guidance of 10-15% organic revenue growth and 5-10% diluted EPS growth. As previously communicated, this will be a year of transition as we invest in our organization and streamline our software renewal process to facilitate even higher rates of cross-selling. From a full-year perspective, we expect to maintain high gross margins and robust renewal rates in the face of these changes, while the operating leverage inherent in our business is expected to be temporarily reduced.

“We’re also introducing a meaningful share repurchase authorization that gives us the ability to re-acquire outstanding shares of our common stock at a discount to our August 2020 offering price. We believe these actions will set the groundwork for continued low to mid-teens organic long-term revenue growth rates, drive even higher profit growth rates and free cash flow, and create significant value in the years to come,” concluded O’Connor.

Quarterly Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. The webcast will be available on our website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Definition

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, market conditions, our ability to identify and enter into a definitive agreement with a broker to administer the share repurchase plan authorized by our Board, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended November 30,

(in thousands, except per common share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

6,074

 

 

$

7,362

 

Services

 

 

5,890

 

 

 

5,055

 

Total revenues

 

 

11,964

 

 

 

12,417

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

885

 

 

 

735

 

Services

 

 

1,786

 

 

 

2,021

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

2,671

 

 

 

2,756

 

Gross profit

 

 

9,293

 

 

 

9,661

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

1,166

 

 

 

882

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

 

7,249

 

 

 

4,988

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

8,415

 

 

 

5,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

878

 

 

 

3,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

740

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

3,856

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(373

)

 

 

(830

)

Net income

 

$

1,245

 

 

$

3,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.15

 

Diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

20,286

 

 

 

20,150

 

Diluted

 

 

20,825

 

 

 

20,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

53

 

 

 

(237

)

Comprehensive income

 

$

1,298

 

 

$

2,789

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

November 30,

2022

 

August 31,

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

49,392

 

 

$

51,567

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $12

 

 

11,699

 

 

 

13,787

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

992

 

 

 

1,391

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,512

 

 

 

3,377

 

Short-term investments

 

 

82,139

 

 

 

76,668

 

Total current assets

 

 

148,734

 

 

 

146,790

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

 

Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $16,060 and $15,672

 

 

10,070

 

 

 

9,563

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

682

 

 

 

632

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,305

 

 

 

1,420

 

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $8,201 and $7,928

 

 

8,709

 

 

 

9,057

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,691 and $2,662

 

 

7,470

 

 

 

7,560

 

Goodwill

 

 

12,921

 

 

 

12,921

 

Other assets

 

 

570

 

 

 

439

 

Total assets

 

$

190,461

 

 

$

188,382

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

238

 

 

$

225

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

2,379

 

 

 

3,254

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,910

 

 

 

931

 

Operating lease liability – current portion

 

 

448

 

 

 

461

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,064

 

 

 

2,864

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

8,039

 

 

 

7,735

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

1,456

 

 

 

1,456

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

844

 

 

 

943

 

Total liabilities

 

 

10,339

 

 

 

10,134

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,313,755 and 20,260,070 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

140,306

 

 

 

138,512

 

Retained earnings

 

 

40,071

 

 

 

40,044

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(255

)

 

 

(308

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

180,122

 

 

 

178,248

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

190,461

 

 

$

188,382

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Trended Financial Information*

(Unaudited)

 

(in millions except earnings per share amounts)

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2023

 

2022

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

FY

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

7.4

 

 

$

9.8

 

 

$

9.6

 

 

$

5.9

 

 

$

6.1

 

 

$

32.7

 

Services

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

21.2

 

Total

 

$

12.4

 

 

$

14.8

 

 

$

15.0

 

 

$

11.7

 

 

$

12.0

 

 

$

53.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

90.0

%

 

 

92.0

%

 

 

92.4

%

 

 

86.1

%

 

 

85.4

%

 

 

90.6

%

Services

 

 

60.0

%

 

 

59.3

%

 

 

65.6

%

 

 

68.2

%

 

 

69.7

%

 

 

63.5

%

Total

 

 

77.8

%

 

 

80.9

%

 

 

82.9

%

 

 

77.2

%

 

 

77.7

%

 

 

79.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

$

3.8

 

 

$

5.5

 

 

$

4.9

 

 

$

0.7

 

 

$

0.9

 

 

$

14.9

 

Operating Margin

 

 

30.6

%

 

 

37.0

%

 

 

33.1

%

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

27.7

%

Net Income

 

$

3.0

 

 

$

4.4

 

 

$

4.1

 

 

$

1.0

 

 

$

1.2

 

 

$

12.5

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.60

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

5.3

 

 

$

7.2

 

 

$

6.3

 

 

$

2.3

 

 

$

3.0

 

 

$

21.0

 

Cash Flow from Operations

 

$

3.6

 

 

$

2.6

 

 

$

3.8

 

 

$

7.9

 

 

$

4.7

 

 

$

17.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue Breakdown by Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

 

$

8.5

 

 

$

9.7

 

 

$

11.2

 

 

$

8.4

 

 

$

8.5

 

 

$

37.7

 

EMEA

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

10.4

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

5.8

 

Total

 

$

12.4

 

 

$

14.8

 

 

$

15.0

 

 

$

11.7

 

 

$

12.0

 

 

$

53.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Revenue per Customer (in 000s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

$

71.0

 

 

$

101.0

 

 

$

95.0

 

 

$

65.0

 

 

$

68.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog

 

$

15.4

 

 

$

17.0

 

 

$

16.7

 

 

$

15.9

 

 

$

15.8

 

 

 

 

*Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income*

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2023

 

2022

(in millions)

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

FY

Net Income

 

$

3.0

 

 

$

4.4

 

 

$

4.1

 

 

$

1.0

 

 

$

1.2

 

 

$

12.5

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and expense, net

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

(0.7

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

2.6

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

3.6

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

2.7

 

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

5.3

 

 

$

7.2

 

 

$

6.3

 

 

$

2.3

 

 

$

3.0

 

 

$

21.0

 

 

*Numbers may not add due to rounding

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

346-396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Renee Bouche

Simulations Plus Investor Relations

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com




